Boerewors mummies for Halloween

Have fun with the children in the kitchen for this 'spooky' celebration

26 October 2023 - 10:42
Hilary Biller Columnist
Fun boerewors mummies to make for Halloween.
Image: Supplied

Halloween takes place on the last day of October, an old ritual that today is more associated with dressing up, witches, ghoulish eats and cut-out pumpkin lanterns.

It has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, a Gaelic word, which is a pagan religious celebration to welcome the harvest at the end of summer where it originated in the northern hemisphere. In celebration of the festival, people lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts. Today, Halloween has developed into a commercial event and shops are filled with paraphernalia and children go around in groups in neighbourhoods asking for “tricks or treats”.

There's also a lot of themed playful food and confectionery made around the festival. This year, South Africa's favourite sausage, boerewors, hasn't escaped the Halloween makeover. Wrapped in ready-made pastry and baked, it is finished off to look like mini mummies. Don't be too scared to take a bite!

BOERIE MUMMIES 

Makes 10

10 pieces of boerewors (or viennas)

1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry

20 edible sugar eyes

5ml (1 tsp) mustard to stick on the eyes

Baking paper

Tomato sauce, mustard or mayonnaise for dipping

  1. Unfold the puff pastry and roll out. Cut it into 1cm wide strips.
  2. Pat each piece of boerewors with a paper kitchen towel.
  3. Wrap the puff pastry strip around the boerewors, trimming off the end if it is too long. Make sure to leave a gap for the eyes.
  4. Place them in a baking tray lined with baking paper.
  5. Bake them in a preheated oven at 180⁰ C for 15 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and light brown and boerewors cooked through.
  6. Let them cool slightly before adding two little dots of mustard to stick on the eyes.
  7. Serve on their own or with tomato sauce, mustard, mayonnaise or a dip of your choice.

Recipe courtesy of Krazy Kiwi Kook Box who are the people who take all the hassle out of grocery shopping, delivering it straight to your door so you too can cook like a chef in your own home using top-quality ingredients.

Kookbox

