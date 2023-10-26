Boerewors mummies for Halloween

Halloween takes place on the last day of October, an old ritual that today is more associated with dressing up, witches, ghoulish eats and cut-out pumpkin lanterns.
It has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, a Gaelic word, which is a pagan religious celebration to welcome the harvest at the end of summer where it originated in the northern hemisphere. In celebration of the festival, people lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts. Today, Halloween has developed into a commercial event and shops are filled with paraphernalia and children go around in groups in neighbourhoods asking for “tricks or treats”.
There's also a lot of themed playful food and confectionery made around the festival. This year, South Africa's favourite sausage, boerewors, hasn't escaped the Halloween makeover. Wrapped in ready-made pastry and baked, it is finished off to look like mini mummies. Don't be too scared to take a bite!
BOERIE MUMMIES
Makes 10
10 pieces of boerewors (or viennas)
1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry
20 edible sugar eyes
5ml (1 tsp) mustard to stick on the eyes
Baking paper
Tomato sauce, mustard or mayonnaise for dipping
- Unfold the puff pastry and roll out. Cut it into 1cm wide strips.
- Pat each piece of boerewors with a paper kitchen towel.
- Wrap the puff pastry strip around the boerewors, trimming off the end if it is too long. Make sure to leave a gap for the eyes.
- Place them in a baking tray lined with baking paper.
- Bake them in a preheated oven at 180⁰ C for 15 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and light brown and boerewors cooked through.
- Let them cool slightly before adding two little dots of mustard to stick on the eyes.
- Serve on their own or with tomato sauce, mustard, mayonnaise or a dip of your choice.
Recipe courtesy of Krazy Kiwi Kook Box who are the people who take all the hassle out of grocery shopping, delivering it straight to your door so you too can cook like a chef in your own home using top-quality ingredients.
Kookbox
Boerewors mummies for Halloween
Have fun with the children in the kitchen for this 'spooky' celebration
Image: Supplied
Halloween takes place on the last day of October, an old ritual that today is more associated with dressing up, witches, ghoulish eats and cut-out pumpkin lanterns.
It has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, a Gaelic word, which is a pagan religious celebration to welcome the harvest at the end of summer where it originated in the northern hemisphere. In celebration of the festival, people lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts. Today, Halloween has developed into a commercial event and shops are filled with paraphernalia and children go around in groups in neighbourhoods asking for “tricks or treats”.
There's also a lot of themed playful food and confectionery made around the festival. This year, South Africa's favourite sausage, boerewors, hasn't escaped the Halloween makeover. Wrapped in ready-made pastry and baked, it is finished off to look like mini mummies. Don't be too scared to take a bite!
BOERIE MUMMIES
Makes 10
10 pieces of boerewors (or viennas)
1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry
20 edible sugar eyes
5ml (1 tsp) mustard to stick on the eyes
Baking paper
Tomato sauce, mustard or mayonnaise for dipping
Recipe courtesy of Krazy Kiwi Kook Box who are the people who take all the hassle out of grocery shopping, delivering it straight to your door so you too can cook like a chef in your own home using top-quality ingredients.
Kookbox
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Whipping up a Halloween trick or treat board for the kids is as easy as pie
Boo! Take trick or treating to new levels with this trio of spooky drinks
Three easy Halloween snack ideas to steal from Instagram
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos