Lifestyle

Cocktails

Cocktail recipes to add colour to Pride this weekend

Whether your drink of choice is tequila, gin or vodka, we’ve found classic cocktail inspiration with a slight twist

26 October 2023 - 08:51
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Try a classic Don Margarita with tequila.
Try a classic Don Margarita with tequila.
Image: Supplied

FOR TEQUILA LOVERS: DON MARGARITA

A quintessential cocktail, the margarita is one of the best ways to showcase and enjoy tequila.

Ingredients:

50ml Don Julio Blanco

25ml lime juice

15ml agave syrup

zest of 1 lime

sea salt

Method:

  1. Prepare a rock glass with a salt rim
  2.   Place ingredients in a cocktail shaker
  3. Add ice and shake vigorously 
  4. Strain into glass over ice
  5. Garnish the glass with lime zest 
A Whitley Neill Protea & Hibiscus cocktail.
A Whitley Neill Protea & Hibiscus cocktail.
Image: Supplied

FOR GIN DRINKERS: WHITLEY NEILL PROTEA & HIBISCUS COCKTAIL 

As simple to make as a classic G&T but with a purple twist.

Ingredients:

50ml Whitley Neill Protea & Hibiscus gin

200ml purple tonic

blueberries

Method:

  1. Pour the gin into a gin glass with ice
  2. Top up with tonic
  3. Garnish with blueberries
A Ciroc skinny cosmo.
A Ciroc skinny cosmo.
Image: Supplied

FOR VODKA CONNOISSEURS: CÎROC SKINNY COSMO

This is a classic for a reason: it’s easy to make, tastes good and always looks classy.  

Ingredients:

50ml Cîroc Blue Dot Vodka

50ml cranberry juice

20ml lime juice

20ml sugar syrup

orange zest 

Method:

  1. Place ingredients in a cocktail shaker
  2. Add ice and shake
  3. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with orange zest

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Here are three gin cocktail recipes to have fun with this weekend

It's National G&T day - BULLDOG gin helps us celebrate with fun and easy recipes  you can try at home
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Joburgers, get ready for a weekend of spectacular gin-infused adventure

SPONSORED | Explore BOMBAY SAPPHIRE's 'SAW THIS MADE THIS' Gin Route to sample sensational art-inspired cocktails and stand a chance to win
Lifestyle
1 week ago

End Heritage Month with a bit of magic and a whisky cocktail

These locally distilled Toor whisky aperatifs are infused with flavours of rooibos and camel thorn for a South African twist.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘From delulu to solulu’ — ‘The G-List’ cast talks inclusion on local TV Lifestyle
  2. From Taylor Swift to Shaggy, here are five songs to celebrate Champagne Day Lifestyle
  3. SPOTLIGHT | Freddy's video game hits big screens; John Cena goes 'Freelance'; ... Lifestyle
  4. Here’s how to get a mullet like your favourite rugby players Lifestyle
  5. LISTEN | LGBTQIA+ for dummies: letters of the queer alphabet explained Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...