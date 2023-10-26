Abantu: get in the groove with Zakes Bantwini’s exciting music event

What is sure to be the biggest diverse social gathering the country has seen, Abantu , an inclusive musical experience, is set to hit the DHL Stadium in Cape Town this weekend.

Grammy-award winner Zakes Bantwini is the co-founder of the event, which will bring a specially curated line-up to cater for the “everyday” South African, including Goldfish, Nomcebo Zikode, Jeremy Loops, Musa Keys, Mi Casa, YoungstaCPT, Sun-EL Musician, GoodLuck and Ami Faku.

“Abantu [which means the people] is a movement that SA needs,” says Zakes.

“We don’t have a social gathering that brings us all together, people from different backgrounds. It's a show that anybody and everybody can relate to, where they will find their favourite artist on the line-up.”