October is known for celebrating a number of events. World Cancer Day, South African Pride and the spooky and fun festivities of Halloween.
On the fourth Friday of every October, bubbly lovers tilt the flutes filled with the finest champers. According to the official site, Champagne Day was first celebrated in 2009 to encourage champagne lovers around the world to make time to enjoy the drink.
The love for champagne is not limited to a day and includes many stars who sing about their favourite drink.
Not sure how to celebrate with the rest of the world? Here are some songs to give you ideas on how to toast the day today.
From Taylor Swift to Shaggy, here are five songs to celebrate Champagne Day
Here are top tunes to get you in the mood for a glass of bubbly
Image: Supplied
October is known for celebrating a number of events. World Cancer Day, South African Pride and the spooky and fun festivities of Halloween.
On the fourth Friday of every October, bubbly lovers tilt the flutes filled with the finest champers. According to the official site, Champagne Day was first celebrated in 2009 to encourage champagne lovers around the world to make time to enjoy the drink.
The love for champagne is not limited to a day and includes many stars who sing about their favourite drink.
Not sure how to celebrate with the rest of the world? Here are some songs to give you ideas on how to toast the day today.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Official lyric video by Taylor Swift performing “Champagne Problems” off her Evermore album. Listen to the album here: https://taylor.lnk.to/evermorealbum
From her Evermore album, Champagne Problems is a favourite among her fans as a chilled lo-fi instrumental and sentimental ballad. The song was such a hit the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa chain offered guests a bottle of Dom Pérignon under the tagline “Champagne Solutions”.
MONIQUE STEYN
Music video by Monique performing 'Pienk Champaigne'. (C) 2013 Sony Music Entertainment Africa (Pty) Ltd - Select Music, a division of Sony Music Entertainment Africa (Pty) Ltd
A little more upbeat than Swift, Steyn's Pienk Champagne is perfect for rugby music lovers who have taken Spotify with their playlists. The catchy tune is a sweet love song bound to keep you in a good mood.
DJ SHIMZA
https://www.beatport.com/release/africa-gets-physical-vol-2/2514977
For many across the globe, it's not a party if DJ Shimza is not behind the decks. Naturally he has a song dedicated to bubbles. This is definitely a jam for those looking for a party.
MARINA AND THE DIAMONDS
Official music video Marina and The Diamonds performing Shampain.
While most songs on this list are about drinking champagne, Marina and the Diamonds take a look at the good and bad feelings you feel when enjoying a little more than you should. As with most tunes from the band, they're all set to an infectious beat that's bound to be stuck in your head.
SHAGGY FT SAHARA
Subscribe to my channel: https://bit.ly/ForzzaMusic
A little on the nose but bound to be the favourite of many, the song was from the It Wasn't Me hitmaker's comeback in the 2011. The song was recorded with Balkan band Sahara, who were part of the 2010s obsession with pop electronic music that has become synonymous with the era.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Are you storing your wine properly? Don’t make these amateur mistakes
This pink oasis is the 'crema' of the crop
WATCH | Learn how to sabre bubbly like a master
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos