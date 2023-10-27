While women have had their fair share of fun with mullets when they made a comeback a few years ago, if this year's Rugby World Cup is anything to go by, we are bound to see more men trying the hairstyle.
The hairstyle is typically synonymous with 1980s country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, whose daughter Miley has recently sported the same.
Bringing it back for men are Samoa's Jonathan Taumeteine, All Black Jack Goodhue and Chile's Esteban Inostroza, among others.
Goodhue told The Telegraph there is “scientific evidence” that it makes him faster.
I guess we will have to see that for ourselves tomorrow.
Here are three tips for sporting your own.
Here’s how to get a mullet like your favourite rugby players
If you’ve got your World Cup kit, you might want to try the hairstyles too
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Here are three tips for sporting your own.
If going shorter, go for longer face-framing lengths
The short, very straight version of the mullet does tend to make the style look dated, so if you want a shorter length, make sure to ask your hairdresser to give you longer, face-framing lengths. Going for a longer fringe length with choppy, framing pieces around the ears will give your mullet a more flattering, longer-length pixie look that’s within the mullet realm but is brought into the present.
Add texture to give the mullet softness
Adding loads of texture and volume, or working with your own natural texture, elevates the style and gives it a cool, modern update.
International hairstylist Jordan Avery Z said on Allure: “The soft-serve mullet is great for someone who wants to add a little texture and volume to their style with a delicate edge as this bi-level cut focuses on the contrast between the disconnected silhouette and soft perimeter.”
It’s important to keep the cut quite short at the crown and focus most of the texture on the mid-lengths. If you have naturally straight hair, try working in texture and wavy bends with a mini straightener that is perfect for curling shorter hair.
Think about how your mullet will grow out to maximise style
The fear of most when considering a mullet is how the style will grow unevenly with awkward lengths as it is an uneven haircut to begin with. If you want to give your mullet longevity, it is advised to consider how you want it to grow out from the start. Go for longer lengths and sweeping face-framing pieces that will allow the mullet to grow naturally into a layered, shag-like style. This looks particularly good in naturally curly or wavy textures.
Previously reported by Sunday Times
