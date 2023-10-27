Samsung’s Flip5 pop-up highlights why you should join the flip side

“We talk about now-stalgia. [The Flip5] sits in that sweet spot between the old and the new,” says Mosaine. “It’s nostalgic, but in a ‘now’ kind of way. The colours [of the cover] are personal or playful, but when you do eventually open it, you’ll see that it not only has great technology behind it, it’s durable [too].”

Of the device’s conveniently compact dimensions, Mosaine says that the days of big bags are over and pocketability is in. “It’s not a unique selling proposition, but we find that Gen Zs have a more minimalist approach — they want to carry less.”

To sum it all up, Mosaine says the design of the Flip5 is ultimately about three things: form, fashion and functionality.

Leading the way

“[By choosing a Flip 5], you’re daring to be different. Using a flip phone isn’t necessarily about being a trendsetter — you’re an early adopter who is willing to try something new,” says Mosaine.

There’s no doubt that Samsung is a leader in the foldable sector. The Korean tech giant has been on a quest to own the category, always open to trying something different.

“When phones were getting smaller and smaller to the point people said we would have chips, Samsung went in a different direction and created the Note,” laughs Mosaine. “The screen became bigger and bigger and now screens are bigger, but we’re sitting here with a daring device. It’s linked to what we believe the consumer wants, rather than what we believe the tech should be.”

Speaking of screen size, the Galaxy Z Flip5’s all-new Flex Window (cover screen) is 3.78x larger than the previous generation.

“[With this Flex Window] you’re getting a full computer-like screen, which is unprecedented, and no other flip phone has this feature. You’re able to put up to 13 widgets on the front screen. It’s your camera, your fitness watch, your calendar all on the front cover. You don’t need to open it, which means you use less battery,” says Mosiane.