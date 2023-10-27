Samsung’s Flip5 pop-up highlights why you should join the flip side
Visitors to ‘Fliptown’ could experience the unique features of the brand’s latest hi-tech foldable smartphone in fun, interactive ways
Have you joined the flip side?
For the launch of the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone, Samsung created a unique pop-up at The Zone in Rosebank, Johannesburg, where anyone could go to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience that blended fashion, photography, visual art and more. This was Fliptown, and the brains behind it all? Samsung SA’s Kgomotso Mosiane, head of marketing for mobile experiences.
“We’re very good at creating devices — some of the best devices in the world,” says Mosiane. But, she explains, some people questioned whether the Flip5 was a gimmick or a real phone. “Fliptown was that piece missing in the consumer journey; we wanted to create an immersive experience that would show people that this device looks playful, but it works just as hard.”
While anyone can pop into a Samsung Experience Store to see the Flip5, Fliptown offered visitors the opportunity to explore the phone’s impressive features in fun, interactive ways, while also creating scroll-stopping content to share on their social media.
For instance, visitors could take to the catwalk and model a digital outfit by well-known fashion designer Thebe Magugu. With a Flip5 in hand, they could immortalise the experience, while seeing the type of multi-angle dynamic shots it’s only possible to take with a foldable phone.
Another highlight was the light painting experiences hosted by street artist Damn Vandal. These were designed to show off the Flip5’s Flex mode, which allows you to bend the device at a 90-degree angle, allowing it to stand independently on a flat surface, eliminating the need for a tripod.
“It was a marriage made in collaborative heaven,” says Mosaine, of partnering with this pair of leading creatives. “The Galaxy Z Flip5 is the ultimate tool for self-expression [and, in this spirit, Fliptown gave those who aren’t afraid not to conform and have the chutzpah to express their true, authentic selves the chance to do so]. From both a device and experience perspective, Thebe Magugu and Damn Vandal were great fits.”
Form, functionality and fashion
The Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone is an interesting device. Its retro design may be reminiscent of the clamshell mobile phones we once loved, but when you open it up, it has everything you would expect from a modern flagship device.
“We talk about now-stalgia. [The Flip5] sits in that sweet spot between the old and the new,” says Mosaine. “It’s nostalgic, but in a ‘now’ kind of way. The colours [of the cover] are personal or playful, but when you do eventually open it, you’ll see that it not only has great technology behind it, it’s durable [too].”
Of the device’s conveniently compact dimensions, Mosaine says that the days of big bags are over and pocketability is in. “It’s not a unique selling proposition, but we find that Gen Zs have a more minimalist approach — they want to carry less.”
To sum it all up, Mosaine says the design of the Flip5 is ultimately about three things: form, fashion and functionality.
Leading the way
“[By choosing a Flip 5], you’re daring to be different. Using a flip phone isn’t necessarily about being a trendsetter — you’re an early adopter who is willing to try something new,” says Mosaine.
There’s no doubt that Samsung is a leader in the foldable sector. The Korean tech giant has been on a quest to own the category, always open to trying something different.
“When phones were getting smaller and smaller to the point people said we would have chips, Samsung went in a different direction and created the Note,” laughs Mosaine. “The screen became bigger and bigger and now screens are bigger, but we’re sitting here with a daring device. It’s linked to what we believe the consumer wants, rather than what we believe the tech should be.”
Speaking of screen size, the Galaxy Z Flip5’s all-new Flex Window (cover screen) is 3.78x larger than the previous generation.
“[With this Flex Window] you’re getting a full computer-like screen, which is unprecedented, and no other flip phone has this feature. You’re able to put up to 13 widgets on the front screen. It’s your camera, your fitness watch, your calendar all on the front cover. You don’t need to open it, which means you use less battery,” says Mosiane.
Having a screen on the front of your smartphone also comes in handy when you’re snapping a photo of a friend. Dual Preview allows them to see themselves in the Flex Window, enabling them to make real-time adjustments for that picture-perfect shot. This is yet another of the Flip5’s novel features that visitors got to experience for themselves at Fliptown.
“We wanted resonance and relevance,” says Mosaine. “We wanted our consumers to leave [Fliptown] feeling like they’d been in a different world. We are not just about innovative software and good pieces of hardware in our devices. We want consumers to know that and see and experience some of the positive changes they can have in their lives because of those devices.”
For more information, and to purchase your new Galaxy Z Flip5, visit the Samsung website.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.