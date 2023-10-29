IN MEMES | Springboks' journey to winning the World Cup
See all the funny, sad and silly moments that made this an unforgettable win for the boys in green and gold
29 October 2023 - 11:12
For the past six weeks, South Africans have been glued to their screens to support the national rugby team. And with stress levels high enough to burn calories (https://www.timeslive.co.za/lifestyle/2023-10-28-somizi-bonko-khoza-langa-mavuso--celebs-share-support-for-boks/), not only did the Boks have us summer-ready but they also made us proud with their history-defining win...
