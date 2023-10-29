Halloween is a month of celebration and people all over the world participate in spooky activities, dress up in costumes and enjoy the creepy atmosphere.
Revellers who attended the Night at the Museum Halloween event at the KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg and at the Irish Club in Linden, Johannesburg, dressed up and came out in force to see local bands The Tasers and The Clubs, and Australian band Dune Rats, perform. The museum's old Victorian section was converted into a terrifying zone.
IN PICS | Inside 'Night at the Museum' and Irish Club Halloween celebrations
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Alaister Russell
