Lifestyle

IN PICS | Inside 'Night at the Museum' and Irish Club Halloween celebrations

29 October 2023 - 13:00 By SANDILE NDLOVU and Alaister Russell
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Farez Dawad during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Farez Dawad during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Halloween is a month of celebration and people all over the world participate in spooky activities, dress up in costumes and enjoy the creepy atmosphere.

Revellers who attended the Night at the Museum Halloween event at the KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg and at the Irish Club in Linden, Johannesburg, dressed up and came out in force to see local bands The Tasers and The Clubs, and Australian band Dune Rats, perform. The museum's old Victorian section was converted into a terrifying zone.

Alastair Dey Van Heerden, Sarah Newman and Liz Rossouw at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Alastair Dey Van Heerden, Sarah Newman and Liz Rossouw at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Image: Alaister Russell
Indhya Sherman shows off her scary masks inside during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Indhya Sherman shows off her scary masks inside during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Hannah Scalco shows off her Stranger Things inspired costume at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Hannah Scalco shows off her Stranger Things inspired costume at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Image: Alaister Russell
Heather Frost shows off her scary masks inside during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Heather Frost shows off her scary masks inside during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Revellers in fancy dress enjoy a moment together at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show
Revellers in fancy dress enjoy a moment together at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show
Image: Alaister Russell
Caitlyn Double during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Caitlyn Double during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A reveller crowd surfs during a performance by Australian band Dune Rats at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
A reveller crowd surfs during a performance by Australian band Dune Rats at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Image: Alaister Russell
Inandi Meere and Heather Frost show off their scary masks inside during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Inandi Meere and Heather Frost show off their scary masks inside during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Sable Hillary Leicher dressed as an elf listens to performances at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Sable Hillary Leicher dressed as an elf listens to performances at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Image: Alaister Russell
Thembeka Madondo shows off her scary masks inside Hogwarts Express during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Thembeka Madondo shows off her scary masks inside Hogwarts Express during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Shann Daniels dressed as a nun poses for cellphone photographs at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Shann Daniels dressed as a nun poses for cellphone photographs at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Image: Alaister Russell
Siboniso Gcumisa shows off her scary masks inside Hogwarts Express during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Siboniso Gcumisa shows off her scary masks inside Hogwarts Express during the Halloween event themed 'Night at the Museum' at KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Mitch Haefele dressed as a baseball player smokes a cigarette in-between performances at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Mitch Haefele dressed as a baseball player smokes a cigarette in-between performances at the Irish Club in Linden Johannesburg during the That 70’s Halloween show.
Image: Alaister Russell

MORE:

IN PICS | 'Beyond Dreams' takes Durban by storm

The WGRUV Dance Company took Durban by storm this weekend with their production, enthralling the audience at the Playhouse Drama Theatre with ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

IN PICS | Brics Games opening ceremony in Durban

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa paraded, holding their respective flags at the ceremony.
Sport
1 week ago

IN PICS: Jazz legend Madala Kunene honoured for contribution to SA music

The department of sport, arts and culture honoured legendary jazz guitarist Madala Kunene in a two-part event in Durban this week.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. IN PICS | Inside 'Night at the Museum' and Irish Club Halloween celebrations Lifestyle
  2. IN MEMES | Springboks' journey to winning the World Cup Lifestyle
  3. SPOTLIGHT | Freddy's video game hits big screens; John Cena goes 'Freelance'; ... Lifestyle
  4. 'Friends' star Matthew Perry dead at 54 Lifestyle
  5. The joy of revolution Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...