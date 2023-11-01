The Met Gala Red Carpet is a night to celebrate high fashion darlings. Award season red carpets are where stars are born and when it comes to Halloween, the most creative stars show off their cooky creativity.
Whether you love a trick or a treat, there are places to check for top Halloween looks. While local stars descend on clubs and mini parties, Hollywood's top A-listers flock to the annual soirée hosted by the Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum.
Uncle Waffles, Keke Palmer, Heidi Klum: See all the queens of Halloween
More glam and less spooky, all the celeb looks
Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The Met Gala Red Carpet is a night to celebrate high fashion darlings. Award season red carpets are where stars are born and when it comes to Halloween, the most creative stars show off their cooky creativity.
Whether you love a trick or a treat, there are places to check for top Halloween looks. While local stars descend on clubs and mini parties, Hollywood's top A-listers flock to the annual soirée hosted by the Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum.
UNCLE WAFFLES
Not just one costume but two made it into her bag of tricks this year. Her first is a homage to Nicki Minaj earlier in her career. The second look sees her rock a mod wig and hoodie to embody a young Justin Bieber.
KEKE PALMER
Her love for costumes has birthed characters with their own TikToks but this year she opted for fictional characters for her get-up. Her first costume was the bride of Frankenstein alongside her son and a second look brings alive the 2000s cult classic Life Size as Tyra Banks' doll character Eve.
MEGAN THEE STALLION
As usual, Megan Thee Stallion went for costumes that embody her love for fantasy and anime. Her first ensemble is a flower inspired by Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland.
She also suited up to capture Death the Kid from Soul Eater. Her final look is from the 1980s classic Gremlins 2: The New Batch, as the female creature.
KIM KARDASHIAN AND NORTH WEST
Clueless fans were in for a treat with this pair. While many of the Kardashians went blonde this Halloween, Kim takes the crown as Cher from the 1990s teen classic. Alongside her was her daughter North shining in iconic plaid twin sets.
HEIDI KLUM
Props are a staple in completing a Halloween look but for Klum, her finished outfit required human limbs.
With several acrobats forming her over-the-top feathers, Heidi continues to hold on to her crown with her elaborate outfits. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, rocked up as a puffy white peacock egg.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Thando Thabethe, Zozi, Bonko Khoza: best & worst dressed of the Safta Awards
Fashion flop or bully victim? Amanda Black a reminder of celeb pressures
‘And Just Like That’ is taking the small screen fashion crown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos