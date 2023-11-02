9. Freeze eggs in ice cube trays
11 hacks to help you combat food waste and save money
As the cost of living rises, here are some tips to help you stretch your rand
1. Wrap bananas to delay ripening
Wrap the crown of bananas with aluminium foil. This will slow down ethylene gas release, which delays ripening and keeps bananas fresher for an extended period.
2. Revive stale bread with a splash of water
If bread is starting to go stale, sprinkle it with a little water and pop it in the oven or air fryer for a few minutes. The moisture will soften the bread.
3. Freeze grated cheese for extended use
Grate a block of cheese and freeze it in airtight freezer bags. Frozen, grated cheese can be used directly from the freezer, eliminating the need to thaw an entire block. This prevents the cheese from drying out and extends its usability for various dishes.
4. Prevent avocado guacamole from browning
It's avocado season and they are cheap and plentiful. When making and storing Mexican-style guacamole dip, smooth the surface and add a thin layer of water, covering the guacamole completely — this creates a barrier that helps prevent oxidation and browning. When ready to eat, just pour off the water.
5. Give fresh milk a longer life
All it takes is a small pinch of salt added to the container of fresh milk before storing it in the fridge. The salt can help inhibit bacterial growth, potentially extending the milk’s freshness by a day or two.
6. Don't throw away wilted vegetables, revive them in ice water
Submerge the sad-looking vegetables in a bowl of ice water for about 15 minutes. This can help revive their crispness by restoring lost moisture and turgidity. And cook up the fruit in the fruit bowl everyone avoids and freeze for breakfast served with yoghurt or to make crumbles and pies.
7. Keep potatoes with apples to stop them sprouting
Buy potatoes in bulk when they are cheaper and store them in a dark cupboard with a firm, fresh apple. Apples release ethylene gas, which helps stop the potatoes sprouting.
8. Keep flour and coffee beans in the freezer
Store in an airtight container in the freezer to keep flour fresh and free of weevils. Coffee retains it's freshness and intense flavour stored in a container in the freezer. Also dried pulses such as lentils are best stored in the freezer.
9. Freeze eggs in ice cube trays
A good idea with the egg shortage is to crack eggs nearing their expiry date, beat them lightly and freeze in ice trays. Once frozen, transfer the egg cubes to a freezer-safe bag. They can later be thawed and used for cooking and baking. One egg is 60ml (4 tbsp).
10. Create soups and stock from vegetable scraps
Before tossing veggie offcuts into the bin, such as carrot tops, ends of cabbage, baby marrow bits, onion skins and celery leaves, collect them in a resealable bag or container and store in the freezer. Once you have a good amount, simmer the scraps in water to create a flavourful vegetable stock for soup bases or stock for stews, soups or sauces. A good idea is to save a chicken carcass from a roast chicken and add it to the bag. Cooked together, it will enrich the stock, adding valuable nutrients. Strain the stock before using.
11. Don't throw away stale bread or rolls
Break into pieces and process into crumbs in a food processor and freeze in a resealable bag. Use to coat food before frying or add to raw burgers to make them go further.
Did you know?
The Shoprite Group donates food still fit for human consumption to registered beneficiary organisations. So says Sanjeev Raghubir, head of sustainability and CSI at the Shoprite Group, who shared these helpful tips.
“By making every bite count, we’ve helped 544 organisations serve 67-million meals over the past year. Another way to save money and food is to adopt food preservation methods people used for centuries before refrigeration, such as salting, pickling, fermenting, cooking and dehydration,” he said.
