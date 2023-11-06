Twenty-seven creative artist groups competed for prizes, awards and certificates during the Isigcawu Theatre Festival at K-Cap KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects in KwaMashu.
The festival celebrates and honours artistic creativity from theatre practitioners in KwaZulu-Natal. This year marks the 20th edition since the festival was launched in 2003.
The groups prepared their productions under the theme “Nelson Mandela, Social Cohesion and Gender-Based Violence”. In the judging criteria, more than anything the judges were looking for talent and performances which adhered to the theme. The competition ran from Friday to Sunday, when the three winning groups were crowned.
IN PICS | Love for art and creativity celebrated at Isigcawu Theatre Festival
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Twenty-seven creative artist groups competed for prizes, awards and certificates during the Isigcawu Theatre Festival at K-Cap KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects in KwaMashu.
The festival celebrates and honours artistic creativity from theatre practitioners in KwaZulu-Natal. This year marks the 20th edition since the festival was launched in 2003.
The groups prepared their productions under the theme “Nelson Mandela, Social Cohesion and Gender-Based Violence”. In the judging criteria, more than anything the judges were looking for talent and performances which adhered to the theme. The competition ran from Friday to Sunday, when the three winning groups were crowned.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
On Friday all groups went through a selection process where they were given five minutes to showcase their talent, but only seven groups proceeded to the semifinals held on Saturday. On Sunday the three winning groups were upgraded to the professional level. The groups took away cash prizes and certificates sponsored by the KwaZulu-Natal department of sport, arts and culture. Awards for promising scripts, directors, actors and actresses were issued.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Inaugural Trace Awards set to ignite Kigali
Light up your life with a festival of delights
‘My only wish was that my mother was here’ — Zakes Bantwini on his Abantu festival debut
Revisit (or experience for the first time) the Open Book Festival that was!
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos