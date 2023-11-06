Lifestyle

IN PICS | Love for art and creativity celebrated at Isigcawu Theatre Festival

06 November 2023 - 13:47 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Ihawu lobuciko performing at the Isigcawu Theatre Festival at K-Cap KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects in KwaMashu.
Ihawu lobuciko performing at the Isigcawu Theatre Festival at K-Cap KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects in KwaMashu.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Twenty-seven creative artist groups competed for prizes, awards and certificates during the Isigcawu Theatre Festival at K-Cap KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects in KwaMashu.

The festival celebrates and honours artistic creativity from theatre practitioners in KwaZulu-Natal. This year marks the 20th edition since the festival was launched in 2003.

The groups prepared their productions under the theme “Nelson Mandela, Social Cohesion and Gender-Based Violence”. In the judging criteria, more than anything the judges were looking for talent and performances which adhered to the theme. The competition ran from Friday to Sunday, when the three winning groups were crowned.

Umzila Arts Organisation performing their play titled 'The Tears of Mother Nature'.
Umzila Arts Organisation performing their play titled 'The Tears of Mother Nature'.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Ex Script Production performing 'Inkamba beyibuza'.
Ex Script Production performing 'Inkamba beyibuza'.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

On Friday all groups went through a selection process where they were given five minutes to showcase their talent, but only seven groups proceeded to the semifinals held on Saturday. On Sunday the three winning groups were upgraded to the professional level. The groups took away cash prizes and certificates sponsored by the KwaZulu-Natal department of sport, arts and culture. Awards for promising scripts, directors, actors and actresses were issued.

Soqubela Productions performing their play titled 'Feminine also can' at the festival.
Soqubela Productions performing their play titled 'Feminine also can' at the festival.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Laugh out Loud performing their play titled 'Innocence Gulf'.
Laugh out Loud performing their play titled 'Innocence Gulf'.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Actors from Isisombululo Art Production performing in 'My Shoe'.
Actors from Isisombululo Art Production performing in 'My Shoe'.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Teekay Production in a scene from 'Amalungelo' at the festival in KwaMashu.
Teekay Production in a scene from 'Amalungelo' at the festival in KwaMashu.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Our Hope Drama Group performing 'Inferno'.
Our Hope Drama Group performing 'Inferno'.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Isisekelo Sobhabuli Production performing their play titled 'Indodana'.
Isisekelo Sobhabuli Production performing their play titled 'Indodana'.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

