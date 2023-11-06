Why life insurance matters to the loved ones left behind

Many family lives are typically filled with beautiful milestones, such as buying a new home, seeing children off on their first day of school, holidays and so much more. In between, there lies the dreams and hopes that parents have for themselves and their children.

And then, life happens. A life is lost.

According to the Old Mutual 2022 Claims Statistics Report, the top three causes of death claims for men aged 30-39 were trauma (for example, motor car accidents), suicide and cardiovascular disorders. For women in the same age group, the top three causes were trauma, respiratory system disorders, and suicide. This highlights how unpredictable life is and the importance of having adequate life insurance in place to provide for loved ones in the event of death.