Meet the trailblazing top three of Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch

Winner of the 2023 Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch is:

Morongwe Mokone

Mo’s Crib

Mokone launched Mo's Crib with dedication to sustainability that permeates every aspect of the brand. Prioritising fair wages and safe working conditions for local artisans through ethical sourcing practices, the company fosters a strong sense of community and empowerment.

By maintaining a transparent and ethical supply chain, it not only delivers exceptional homeware but also plays an integral role in the socioeconomic advancement of African communities.

This steadfast commitment to social responsibility has solidified its reputation as a brand that actively works towards the upliftment of the communities it serves.