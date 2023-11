Meet the trailblazing top three of Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch

“The pool of talent and innovation we witnessed during this competition was truly exceptional,” says Minize Haron, chief marketing officer for Access Bank South Africa.

Jacaranda FM MD Deirdre King concurs: “These women are pioneers, changing the economic landscape while uplifting other women, and that’s exactly what this competition is about.”

This event not only highlighted the brilliance and resilience of SA women in business, but also underscored their unwavering commitment to forging opportunities, even in the face of adversity.

The competition started out as a pilot project in 2022, but in just one year the number of entries increased by 65%.

In a joint statement, Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa praised the perseverance and spirit of all participants, encouraging every woman to illuminate her path and continue blazing trails in the business world.

“Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch has been an eye-opening journey, showcasing remarkable talent and societal impact. It is an honour for us to co-sponsor an event that celebrates remarkable and their business prowess and social value.”

First place winner Mokone will receive a prize package, valued at more than R1m, that includes:

R500,000 worth of radio airtime on Jacaranda FM (with a 1.3-million listenership) with professionally crafted adverts;

R100,000 in cash, accompanied by an investment guide from Access Bank;

Comprehensive business support, along with a six-week mentorship;

Tailor-made business model consultation;

Presenter training to amplify public speaking skills; and

PR and digital consultation to enhance brand visibility.

Mokgalaka will receive:

R75,000 in cash, complemented by an Access Bank investment guide.

Yende will be awarded:

R50,000 in cash and an investment guide.

The top 10 finalists will each enjoy R100,000 worth of airtime on Jacaranda FM and a R50,000 educational study voucher from Access Bank.

With these exceptional women leading the way, the future of SA entrepreneurship appears brighter than ever.

This article is sponsored by Access Bank.