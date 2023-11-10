Meet the trailblazing top three of Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch
The winners have not only proved their business acumen, but also their commitment to uplifting other women and the communities they serve
After an extraordinary display of creativity and economic prowess, the unveiling of the top three powerhouse women has finally arrived.
These remarkable winners captivated the judges and left an indelible mark on the Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch competition, each taking away their share of prize money and mentorship worth more than R1m.
Winner of the 2023 Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch is:
Morongwe Mokone
Mo’s Crib
Mokone launched Mo's Crib with dedication to sustainability that permeates every aspect of the brand. Prioritising fair wages and safe working conditions for local artisans through ethical sourcing practices, the company fosters a strong sense of community and empowerment.
By maintaining a transparent and ethical supply chain, it not only delivers exceptional homeware but also plays an integral role in the socioeconomic advancement of African communities.
This steadfast commitment to social responsibility has solidified its reputation as a brand that actively works towards the upliftment of the communities it serves.
Second place:
Faith Mokgalaka
Puno
Puno is a pioneering platform that integrates technology and agriculture, providing crowd investments and insurance to marginalised smallholder farmers across Africa.
Puno's distinctive approach serves as a vital financial ally, fostering food security and transformative change. Leveraging investor resources, Puno offers short-term loans and insurance, nurturing a sustainable agricultural value chain.
Drawing from personal experiences in a farming family and a background in computer science from Wits University, Mokgalaka's vision for Puno emerged as a comprehensive solution to bridge financial gaps and transform the lives of farmers.
Third place:
Hlobisile Yende
The Yende and Partners
Yende, a third-generation farmer, was driven into agriculture by its role in financing her education, leading her to pursue a master's degree and formalise her enterprise for future sustainability.
She is part of the Corteva Women in Agriculture programme, which emphasises the importance of leaving a lasting legacy. Adapting to water scarcity, she introduced rain-fed butternuts, yielding 40 tonnes from a successful 1ha trial, demonstrating the potential for sustainable growth.
Her business ethos centres on addressing agricultural gaps, prioritising expansion, food security and empowerment, especially for aspiring female farmers, while recognising her farm's contribution to national food security.
“The pool of talent and innovation we witnessed during this competition was truly exceptional,” says Minize Haron, chief marketing officer for Access Bank South Africa.
Jacaranda FM MD Deirdre King concurs: “These women are pioneers, changing the economic landscape while uplifting other women, and that’s exactly what this competition is about.”
This event not only highlighted the brilliance and resilience of SA women in business, but also underscored their unwavering commitment to forging opportunities, even in the face of adversity.
The competition started out as a pilot project in 2022, but in just one year the number of entries increased by 65%.
In a joint statement, Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa praised the perseverance and spirit of all participants, encouraging every woman to illuminate her path and continue blazing trails in the business world.
“Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch has been an eye-opening journey, showcasing remarkable talent and societal impact. It is an honour for us to co-sponsor an event that celebrates remarkable and their business prowess and social value.”
First place winner Mokone will receive a prize package, valued at more than R1m, that includes:
- R500,000 worth of radio airtime on Jacaranda FM (with a 1.3-million listenership) with professionally crafted adverts;
- R100,000 in cash, accompanied by an investment guide from Access Bank;
- Comprehensive business support, along with a six-week mentorship;
- Tailor-made business model consultation;
- Presenter training to amplify public speaking skills; and
- PR and digital consultation to enhance brand visibility.
Mokgalaka will receive:
- R75,000 in cash, complemented by an Access Bank investment guide.
Yende will be awarded:
- R50,000 in cash and an investment guide.
The top 10 finalists will each enjoy R100,000 worth of airtime on Jacaranda FM and a R50,000 educational study voucher from Access Bank.
With these exceptional women leading the way, the future of SA entrepreneurship appears brighter than ever.
This article is sponsored by Access Bank.