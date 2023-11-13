Stay hydrated inside and out: Spending time in the sun can lead to dehydration which can have adverse effects on your skin's appearance and overall health. It’s important to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated from the inside out. Hydrated skin looks plump and youthful.
Summer essentials to help you stay fresh during the holiday fun
How to maintain skin health in sunshine
Whether you're gearing up for a beach holiday or a day of outdoor fun in the sun at a park or pool, it's essential to remember your skin needs special attention to stay healthy and maintain your overall physical and mental confidence.
While it might be a good time to take a break, skimping on skincare can have a detrimental effect in the long run.
Bodicoc brand manager Miso Mchunu said skin plays a crucial role in protecting you from external elements, which makes taking care of it a top priority.
“Healthy, well-nourished skin not only looks radiant but also contributes to your overall wellbeing. Take care of your skin and you'll be ready to embrace the sun with confidence and happiness,” Mchunu said.
She said it is important to look after your skin while spending time in the sun, and there are effective and simple ways you can achieve this.
Stay hydrated inside and out: Spending time in the sun can lead to dehydration which can have adverse effects on your skin's appearance and overall health. It’s important to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated from the inside out. Hydrated skin looks plump and youthful.
Embrace protective clothing: Wearing protective clothing can significantly reduce your skin's exposure to harmful UV rays. Opt for lightweight, long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses with UV protection.
Sunscreen: Your first line of defence against the harmful effects of UV rays, applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 before heading outdoors is a non-negotiable step in your skincare routine.
Post-sun care is crucial: After a day in the sun it is imperative to give your skin extra TLC. Take a cool shower to soothe your skin and remove residual perspiration. Afterwards apply a gentle, lightweight moisturising lotion. Opt for one that offers adequate hydration without feeling greasy on the skin, such as Bodidoc’s Tissue Oil Lotion with avocado oil, Vitamin E and Evening Primrose oil. It will moisturise the skin and help reduce stretch marks and uneven skin tone.
The power of self-care: Don't underestimate the emotional aspect of skin health and body confidence. Taking the time to care for your skin can boost your self-esteem and mental wellbeing. Incorporate a skincare routine into your daily life that includes cleansing, moisturising and using products that address your specific skin concerns. Regular self-care not only improves the condition of your skin but also promotes a positive self-image.
