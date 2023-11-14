'Come Dine With Me SA' S9's celeb contestants serve up entertaining tips

Ndlovu says the way to balance the stress of cooking with being the perfect host is with “preparation. I try to do as much prep ahead of my guests arriving so that I don’t need to spend hours in the kitchen and can attend to my guests, too.”

Njabs agrees: “Prep, prep, prep... Hosting can be extremely chaotic and has a lot of elements to it, so you can easily find yourself overwhelmed and having to spend all your time in the kitchen away from your guests if you don't prep what you can in advance.”



When it comes to table décor, Ndlovu’s top tip for creating the most “instagrammable” dinner party is to “simplify everything. I like a clean, fresh and simplified look and feel.”

Once again, Njabs concurs, saying “simplicity works for me. Choose a focal point you want to wow your guests with; be it the table setting, food plating, entertainment and so on.”

But will Ndlovu's and Njabs' “keep it simple” strategy see them triumph? And will they practice what they preach when it comes to prepping ahead? The wine is chilling, the table is set and the knives are out, but who will end each week's episode as Come Dine With Me SA's best host and walk away with the R10,000 cash prize? Tune in to find out.

