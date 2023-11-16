1. POUR
Pour a tablespoon of oil into a small glass, preferably one with a rounded bottom. The pros use round blue glasses that hide the colour of the oil for judging purposes.
2. WARM AND SWIRL
Cup the glass in the palm of your hand to warm the oil and release the aromas, covering the opening of the glass with your other hand to trap them, and swirl gently.
3. SMELL
Uncover the glass and take a deep whiff. Can you identify the characteristics. Is it fruity or grassy? Do you notice any nuances of banana, artichoke or green tomato?
4. SIP
Take a long, slurpy sip, taking some air into your mouth to aerate the oil. Coat the entire tongue to identify as many aspects of the flavour as possible. Note the bitterness which is a good thing and sign of a quality extra virgin olive oil.
5. SWALLOW
Finally swallow the oil and take note of the sensations, like pepperiness in the back of your throat, or lack thereof. You may even have a small cough indicating the pungency.
Once you have the hang of it you will know not to settle for mediocre olive oil. Always look out for the South African Olive CTC seal on a bottle of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). This is a seal of confidence and the guarantee that the producer is “committed to compliance” in quality olive oil production. It confirms the EVOO is 100% locally produced and is authentic.
For more information and a list of farms that offer EVOO experiences visit evoosa.co.za and saolive.co.za
Learn how to taste extra virgin olive oil in 5 easy steps
Move over wine tasting
Image: 123RF/rrraven
It's easy and bang on trend. Learn the art of tasting extra virgin olive oil that will put another gourmet feather in your cap. Olive oil can range from smooth and nutty, the delicate ones, to bitter and peppery.
A good olive oil will leave your mouth feeling clean and fresh, never oily or greasy. Any “off” notes on the palate such as muddy, mouldy, viney or rancid reflect a poor or old olive oil.
If you are planning a trip to the Western Cape these December holidays look out for the many farms offering extra virgin olive oil experiences.
It's best to start with three different olive oils. Kick off with delicate, then mild and finally tense.
Use sliced green apple to cleanse the palate between tastings. By doing this you will find your own preferences.
Here's why SA's Mardouw olive oils are liquid gold
1. POUR
Pour a tablespoon of oil into a small glass, preferably one with a rounded bottom. The pros use round blue glasses that hide the colour of the oil for judging purposes.
2. WARM AND SWIRL
Cup the glass in the palm of your hand to warm the oil and release the aromas, covering the opening of the glass with your other hand to trap them, and swirl gently.
3. SMELL
Uncover the glass and take a deep whiff. Can you identify the characteristics. Is it fruity or grassy? Do you notice any nuances of banana, artichoke or green tomato?
4. SIP
Take a long, slurpy sip, taking some air into your mouth to aerate the oil. Coat the entire tongue to identify as many aspects of the flavour as possible. Note the bitterness which is a good thing and sign of a quality extra virgin olive oil.
5. SWALLOW
Finally swallow the oil and take note of the sensations, like pepperiness in the back of your throat, or lack thereof. You may even have a small cough indicating the pungency.
Once you have the hang of it you will know not to settle for mediocre olive oil. Always look out for the South African Olive CTC seal on a bottle of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). This is a seal of confidence and the guarantee that the producer is “committed to compliance” in quality olive oil production. It confirms the EVOO is 100% locally produced and is authentic.
For more information and a list of farms that offer EVOO experiences visit evoosa.co.za and saolive.co.za
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Well oiled: The top 10 South African extra virgin olive oils for 2022
Buy the best: These are SA’s top 10 extra virgin olive oils for 2021
Why do olive oils made in SA tend to be pricier than imported ones?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos