Lifestyle

Africa meets India in Bryoni Govender’s Miss Universe costume

Zulu, Ndebele and Indian design elements come together

17 November 2023 - 10:24
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bryoni Govender taps into her heritage and nationality with her sari-inspired costume for the Miss Universe pageant.
Bryoni Govender taps into her heritage and nationality with her sari-inspired costume for the Miss Universe pageant.
Image: Willem Botha

As a week long affair, Miss Universe features hundreds of gowns and smiles from its contestants. However, as the competition intensifies, the finalists need to make their biggest impressions on the national costume stage. 

Bryoni Govender, this year's Miss South Africa first-runner up, took to the Miss Universe stage last night in a striking green gown that fuses her Indian heritage and African motifs.

“It’s a modern take on the sari and is quite refined. Green is the main colour, which currently represents South Africa so well. The biggest and most time-consuming challenge has been the beading,” said designer of the gown Casey Jeanne.

As her debut for the local title holders, Jeanne wanted to avoid a “gaudy” costume and wanted to embody a sari through its design, while tapping into Zulu beading that creates the famed Ndebele geometrical shapes.

Bridal designer Casey Jeanne made her first national costume for a Miss Universe contestant.
Bridal designer Casey Jeanne made her first national costume for a Miss Universe contestant.
Image: Supplied
A look at Bryoni Govender's full national costume.
A look at Bryoni Govender's full national costume.
Image: Supplied

“I am delighted to be able to showcase my work on a platform as large as Miss Universe. It is something I’ve always wanted to do. The national costume took me by surprise as I usually do more evening wear, but I loved the challenge and put my spin on the costume. I hope South Africans are inspired by it and love it as much as I do,” said Jeanne.

As the second South African to represent the country at Miss Universe, Govender shared she is excited about the costume and believed it helped her shine on the pageant's stage.

“It is an accurate reflection of who I am and represents my rich and diverse cultural heritage. The fabrics, colours and design uniquely tie my two heritages together and I am very comfortable wearing it.”

The Miss Universe Pageant 2023 will air live on S3 (DStv 193) on November 19 at 3am.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Where are they now?: Miss SA's game-changer queens

As we get closer to the date for the crowning of the 65th title holder, we look back at the long history of pageant winners who have become icons.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

'The real Carrie Bradshaw' has hot tips for New York City tourists & more

SA-bound with her one-woman show, 'Sex and the City' creator and author Candace Bushnell shares her travel memories and some advice for NYC visitors
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Are serial beauty queens killing the competition?

It took two years of therapy sessions and life coaching for Natasha Joubert to build mental resilience for her second shot at the Miss South Africa ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Africa meets India in Bryoni Govender’s Miss Universe costume Lifestyle
  2. The Salt Chef shares a top secret for a festive dish on your Christmas table Lifestyle
  3. Learn how to taste extra virgin olive oil in 5 easy steps Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Feed the Hunger as prequel launches; Marvels' superfans out to ... Lifestyle
  5. No eggs? No problem: egg-free and gluten-free choc chip recipe Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...