As a week long affair, Miss Universe features hundreds of gowns and smiles from its contestants. However, as the competition intensifies, the finalists need to make their biggest impressions on the national costume stage.
Bryoni Govender, this year's Miss South Africa first-runner up, took to the Miss Universe stage last night in a striking green gown that fuses her Indian heritage and African motifs.
“It’s a modern take on the sari and is quite refined. Green is the main colour, which currently represents South Africa so well. The biggest and most time-consuming challenge has been the beading,” said designer of the gown Casey Jeanne.
As her debut for the local title holders, Jeanne wanted to avoid a “gaudy” costume and wanted to embody a sari through its design, while tapping into Zulu beading that creates the famed Ndebele geometrical shapes.
Africa meets India in Bryoni Govender’s Miss Universe costume
Zulu, Ndebele and Indian design elements come together
Image: Willem Botha
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“I am delighted to be able to showcase my work on a platform as large as Miss Universe. It is something I’ve always wanted to do. The national costume took me by surprise as I usually do more evening wear, but I loved the challenge and put my spin on the costume. I hope South Africans are inspired by it and love it as much as I do,” said Jeanne.
As the second South African to represent the country at Miss Universe, Govender shared she is excited about the costume and believed it helped her shine on the pageant's stage.
“It is an accurate reflection of who I am and represents my rich and diverse cultural heritage. The fabrics, colours and design uniquely tie my two heritages together and I am very comfortable wearing it.”
The Miss Universe Pageant 2023 will air live on S3 (DStv 193) on November 19 at 3am.
