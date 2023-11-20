South African muso Tyla has won international fans with her catchy beats and infectious personality. However, many misunderstand what her identity as a coloured woman means.
African-American audiences have taken to X sharing their frustrations with how the “coloured” identity was used to discriminate against black people in the US before desegregation.
With little understanding of what it means to be coloured in the South African context, we have put together a list of items you can watch, read or listen to for a better understanding of the complex realities of coloured people.
From YouTube to books, we've got 3 ways to understand coloured culture
Image: Instagram/Tyla
COLOURED MENTALITY
Episode 1 of a 6 part webseries discussing Coloured Identity. Kelly-Eve Koopman and Sarah Summers explore what 'coloured' means in Cape Town, South Africa, before embarking on a 1000km Khoi Liberation Walk to reconnect with their indigenous heritage.
Coloured Mentality is an online platform created by Kelly-Eve Koopman and Sarah Summers, which engages in conversations about coloured identity in post-apartheid South Africa. The six-part series features local stars who weigh in on topics including the origins of Afrikaans and the racial classifications of coloured people.
COLOURED: HOW CLASSIFICATION BECAME A CULTURE
Image: Masi Losi
Tessa Dooms and Lynsey Ebony Chutel's collaborative book delves into the history of coloured people and their lineage as indigenous Africans. The book was inspired by the death of Nathaniel Julies and the demonstrations afterwards. After a 702 radio interview, Dooms was approached to write a book on the topic and she tapped Chutel to co-author the project. The book breaks down the history of the coloured group and sheds light on their culture.
Why colouredness comes with anger
COLORED GIRLS ROCK
From Facebook to audio, Colored Girls Rock is the brainchild of Shantelle Engelbrecht who was looking to celebrate the successes of coloured women. Other than the community coming together to assist those in need, the podcast taps into a number of topics with guests including award-winning businesswoman Farah Fortune.
