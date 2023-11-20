Lifestyle

ISUZU x The Edit Man | Industry mavens talk trends and style

We catch up with some of the biggest names in local fashion from the recent South African Fashion Week

20 November 2023 - 14:00 By Thango Ntwasa
The latest ISUZU mu-X breaks ground in the upcoming issue of The Edit Main. Combining power and technology with style and comfort, following their partnership with South Africa Fashion Week, we took the ISUZU mu-X for a test ride with industry mavens.

We also caught up with Isuzu collaborators Palesa Mokubung and Jacque van der Watt of Mantsho and Black Coffee fame on their work this season, and asked for insight from Isuzu field marketing and brand strategy senior manager Nandi Matomela.

