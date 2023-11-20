The latest ISUZU mu-X breaks ground in the upcoming issue of The Edit Main. Combining power and technology with style and comfort, following their partnership with South Africa Fashion Week, we took the ISUZU mu-X for a test ride with industry mavens.
ISUZU x The Edit Man | Industry mavens talk trends and style
We catch up with some of the biggest names in local fashion from the recent South African Fashion Week
The latest ISUZU mu-X breaks ground in the upcoming issue of The Edit Main. Combining power and technology with style and comfort, following their partnership with South Africa Fashion Week, we took the ISUZU mu-X for a test ride with industry mavens.
We catch up with Isuzu collaborators Palesa Mokubung and Jacque van der Watt of Mantsho and Black Coffee fame.
We also caught up with Isuzu collaborators Palesa Mokubung and Jacque van der Watt of Mantsho and Black Coffee fame on their work this season, and asked for insight from Isuzu field marketing and brand strategy senior manager Nandi Matomela.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Menswear fabrics: a journey through textures and traditions
MaXhosa’s latest collection is out of this world
Who’s your grandaddy? Grandpacore is making fashion comfy again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos