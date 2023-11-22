Award-winning US actor Forest Whitaker unveiled a refurbished basketball court in Cape Town where girls and boys can strengthen their stamina and characters playing the sport in a “safe space”.
The star’s nonprofit organisation Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) partnered with the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the project after launching the foundation in the Cape Flats in 2019 to develop programmes aimed at training and supporting underprivileged groups.
“Inaugurating this basketball court is a turning point in the development of our programmes in the Cape Flats,” said Whitaker.
“Its goal is to nurture healthy bodies and healthy minds, providing the children and the youth of the community with a safe space where they can strengthen their stamina and their character. It is a place that will cultivate future NBA champions.
“When youth play basketball here, I want them to have a lot of fun, but I also want them to know each dribble can take them towards a better life for their community, for Cape Town, and one day perhaps even for the world.”
US actor Forest Whitaker unveils ‘safe space’ for youth to play basketball in Cape Town
Image: Michael Walker
Image: Michael Walker
The court will host year-round junior NBA programming and activities as part of WPDI's Peace Through Sports programme, an initiative designed to foster peace and harmony in marginalised communities through sports and peacebuilding training courses.
The court was unveiled by Whitaker, deputy Cape Town mayor Eddie Andrews and NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams.
“We’re excited to unveil this beautiful basketball court with the City of Cape Town and Forest Whitaker, which builds on our previous initiatives to provide more young people in South Africa with safe spaces to learn and play the game,” said Williams.
The ceremony was followed by a junior NBA clinic and peace activity facilitated by the WPDI Youth Peacemakers Network in which about 100 boys and girls aged 10 to 15 participated.
Whitaker is also a humanitarian, producer, director and recipient of many awards and accolades.
