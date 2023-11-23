Lifestyle

Cheers to Kanpai, Rosebank’s new Japanese-inspired restaurant

The new eatery on the Keyes Art Mile serves delicious sushi and small plates to indulge in over a tasty cocktail or your pick of bubbles from the bar

23 November 2023 - 11:22
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Fresh oysters with Champagne shallot foam (front) and bang bang cauliflower (back).
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

The ever-evolving Rosebank restaurant scene has become a haven for foodies. And the latest offering — on the Keyes Art Mile — is Kanpai, where sushi, small plates, cocktails and bubbles are the order of the day.

Kanpai opened at the end of October in the space Sotto Sopra occupied before and sister restaurant The Prawnery is set to open at the end of the month with a teppanyaki offering.

The more laid-back of the two, Kanpai is a Japanese-influenced restaurant elegantly minimalistic with a soothing water feature to one side and two levels sprawling out onto a small outdoor seating area.

The menu consists of mostly sharing plates encompassing oysters, sushi, goyza, salads and all manner of small plates, with a selection of mains, sides and desserts for a generous offering across the board.

Our lunch on a recent visit kicked off with a pair of flamboyant oysters topped with Champagne and shallot foam and salmon roe. They were pretty as a picture and went down deliciously with a sip of Kanpai Sours — the signature drink on the cocktail menu prepared by sommelier and mixologist extraordinaire Justin Tombo.

While the Kanpai is his favourite pick on the cocktail menu, the Yuzu Sours is mine — robust in flavour and with a careful play between sour and bitter.

What makes the menu interesting is chef Layton Barnes has incorporated vegetarian and vegan dishes so they join in the symphony instead of playing second fiddle.

The restaurant is sleek and minimalistic.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
Vegan sashimi (front) and crispy duck roll (back).
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
A Tokyo mule cocktail with salmon fashion sandwiches and beef and ginger dim sum.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

Under speciality sushi, for example, he’s used watermelon for the Bejitarian Tataki. Cooked slowly and served with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, it has the expertly crafted look of raw fish and even emulates the texture and sensation while the slight sweetness from the fruit marries well with the umami of the sauce.

The bang bang cauliflower (another veggie option) tossed in a Korean and peanut sauce was a full-on flavour bomb, as were the Vietnamese stuffed chicken wings (boneless and easy to scoff) and crispy duck rolls. The beef and ginger dim sum were, quite simply, the best I’ve tasted in a while.

As much as sushi restaurants often offer an impressive menu with signature dishes, the mark of a kitchen that serves the good stuff lies in trying the staples. For us, salmon fashion sandwiches. The salmon slices were generous and actually tasted of salmon — a quality that often gets lost in sushi of less quality. It was a win for me.

Minimalist and serene: take a seat and feast.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
Justin Tombo preparing Kanpai and Yuzu Sours.
Image: Sanet Oberhozler

The beauty of small plates is the ability to sample a wide range of dishes, but even then the feasting has to come to an end. I would have skipped dessert were it not for that section of the menu being so interesting. I’d love to come back to try the matcha white chocolate mousse or mochi brownie with wasabi ice cream, but on this occasion the combination of the miso banana and chocolate spring rolls proved the best ending to a lip-smacking meal.

Whether you come for a feast of small plates or a few bites of sushi and a cocktail, this new spot is highly recommended.

And if you’re a bubbles drinker, they serve a good selection from their Champagne bar — from local Cap Classiques to Champagnes, Proseccos and Cavas.

Kanpai, incidentally, means “cheers” in Japanese. Or, in a literal sense, it can mean “empty cup”. Here, empty cups are quickly filled with delicious libations to accompany plate upon plate of delicious food. To that, we say, cheers.

For more information, follow Kanpai on Instagram

