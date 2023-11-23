Spin and win dinner with a Springbok to celebrate DStv Rewards' birthday

DStv Rewards is turning three and, to celebrate, you’re the one being gifted.

From now until December 15, SA's most entertaining loyalty programme is giving you the chance to win incredible prizes including entertainment, necessities — and once-in-a-lifetime experiences money can’t buy.

All you have to do to stand a chance to win is be a member of DStv Rewards and spin the rewards wheel on the MyDStv app. (This app has an exciting new look and feel, so update your version via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store today).

If your lucky stars align, you could win exciting prizes:

Three sports fans will win dinner at their homes with a special surprise guest: a Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok;

Three families will win groceries for a year (to the total value of R60,000);

Some members will win three extra bonus spins on the rewards wheel;

Plus, there are 3,000 additional rewards and birthday vouchers up for grabs.

What a way to kick off the festive season, by being rewarded for just being entertained.

“With these birthday giveaways we are taking things to a whole new level. We are offering members prizes that could make their daily lives a little bit sweeter, while also giving them the chance to enjoy things money can’t buy, such as dinner with one of our Springbok rugby champions,” says Shaheed Mohamed, executive head of customer value management at MultiChoice SA.

“When we launched DStv Rewards three years ago, it was with the intention of giving our customers added value as part of our continued product innovation. The programme has been hugely successful, and there are always great benefits and regular giveaways to thank our members for being part of the DStv family.”

Joining DStv Rewards is free, but you have to be a DStv subscriber to qualify.

If you’re not a member, sign up today on any of DStv's digital platforms (MyDStv app, WhatsApp or DStv.com) to stand a chance to win and enjoy other exciting benefits designed with lovers of all things sport, entertainment and lifestyle in mind.

It's more rewarding with DStv, your home of entertainment.

This article was sponsored by DStv.