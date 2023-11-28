While conservative societies would be expected to host spaces with less alcohol consumption, modern spaces like the UK's Somerton Lodge are examples of booze-free spaces and are on the more glamorous side. The Merrion Hotel in Ireland distils non-alcoholic drinks.
Other drinking trends that are becoming increasingly popular are mocktail master classes. While their main focus is sweet treats, Spoonful offers mocktail classes in addition to winter warmers. A mobile set-up is offered by Yup. New York-based Bar 1806 has themed events, with their master class offering one-hour sessions with two seasonal mocktails guests can create.
Local alternatives include Lyres, an alcohol-free drink that launched last year in South Africa offering master classes with famed mixologist Barman Joe.
Whether you're looking to cut the booze or having fun without the hangover, maybe this festive season full of load-shedding might be better without the alcohol percentage.
Can you go through the festive season sober? Here’s why dry tripping is a top travel trend
Globe trotters are challenged to go without alcohol, and here’s what it entails
Image: Igor Sapozhkov
No, it's not a new drug or party trend, as the name might suggest, but the latest in-thing for travel bugs is hitting the holidays with a sober mind.
While mini challenges like “Ocsober” push those who partake to stay sober throughout the month of October, dry trippers drink no alcohol when travelling. The trend is reported to be popular among younger travellers who are looking for a “mindful and health-conscious approach” when on holiday.
There has been an uptick in mocktails in certain regions known to bring in droves of tourists. Take the quaint region of Chamonix in France where National Geographic noticed the popularity of its diabolo mocktail, among others, made popular by sober travellers.
Dealing with addiction before it ruins your festive holidays
This has also become advantageous to those working on their sobriety who might feel taking a break would tempt them to take a holiday from their recovery.
Speaking to National Geographic, the manager of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Sarah Weston, said those looking to try the trend while on their path to recovery must avoid triggers that might make them fall back on bad habits.
“Don’t go on vacation with people you used to use substances with or anyone with whom you have highly conflictual relationships” she said.
A survey published by Forbes revealed 40% are keen on booking detox holidays in the next year and one in four shared that they would prefer it for emotional and physical benefits and enjoy themselves when attending sporting events. This should come as no surprise with sports fans looking to healthier habits.
Image: Supplied
While conservative societies would be expected to host spaces with less alcohol consumption, modern spaces like the UK's Somerton Lodge are examples of booze-free spaces and are on the more glamorous side. The Merrion Hotel in Ireland distils non-alcoholic drinks.
Other drinking trends that are becoming increasingly popular are mocktail master classes. While their main focus is sweet treats, Spoonful offers mocktail classes in addition to winter warmers. A mobile set-up is offered by Yup. New York-based Bar 1806 has themed events, with their master class offering one-hour sessions with two seasonal mocktails guests can create.
Local alternatives include Lyres, an alcohol-free drink that launched last year in South Africa offering master classes with famed mixologist Barman Joe.
Whether you're looking to cut the booze or having fun without the hangover, maybe this festive season full of load-shedding might be better without the alcohol percentage.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Dealing with addiction before it ruins your festive holidays
Here's how to have a fun holiday this festive season without breaking the bank
Five things to know about Zoleka Mandela
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos