A glitzy dinner experience: the Food Snoop reviews Hotel Sky’s supper theatre

We share the lowdown on new and not-so-new eating about town

30 November 2023 - 16:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
'Heart of the World' is the latest supper theatre at Hotel Sky.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

Where: Hotel Sky, corner West and Maude streets, Sandton, Johannesburg

What: Hotel Sky’s supper theatres at Eclipse Restaurant combine the best of a glitzy theatre experience with a three-course dinner to make for a night out on the town in the heart of Sandton. Their latest, Heart of the World, opened in October and is running until December 15.

The show follows the story of three supposedly inseparable sisters who experience a rift in their relationship. Chaos ensues but how will they mend their relationship? Told through foot-tapping 80s hits and infused with stunning aerial acrobatics, diners are treated to a three-course meal with just the right amount of entertainment, pampering and kicking back. Singing along is encouraged so brush up on the 80s classics.

Why: This is the easiest date night you can book! Dinner? Sorted. Drinks? Sorted. Entertainment? Sorted. All you have to do is get dressed, show up and enjoy the night.

What's hot: Attending these supper theatres is a bit of a glitzy affair. They’ve proven to be popular among the who’s who of Sandton.

Not so hot: At R895 per person excluding drinks this can become a pricey affair.

If 80s is not your vibe, rather wait to see what the theme of the next supper theatre will be.

A herb-crusted rack of lamb.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
A seafood stew served with ciabatta bread.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

The food: Dinner is served from a set menu presented on the night. Options are limited so if you’re a fussy eater, enquire about the menu beforehand and make sure you communicate any dietary requirements in advance.

The starters were salad-forward and nice and light, while the mains leaned towards the comfort food side of things. We enjoyed a herb-crusted rack of lamb and seafood stew served with ciabatta slices. To round off the meal, there was a baklava cheesecake and coffee-infused mousse. The portions weren’t overly big and the desserts were our favourite course.

Book: Book now before it's too late. The Heart of the World dinner theatre takes place every Friday night until December 15. The experience costs R895 per person and includes a welcome drink, three-course meal and the show. Bookings can be made through the website or by calling 010-880-4449. www.eclipserestaurant.co.za 

Rating: 4/5

This was not the most gourmet meal we enjoyed this year but, on balance, it makes for a fun night out that you can book as a couple or group of friends. Order a bottle of bubbles, settle in and enjoy the experience.

PS: If you want to go the extra mile, book a room in the hotel and treat your loved one to breakfast the next morning. Don’t forget to ask the resident robots a question or two before you leave.

A baklava cheesecake served with ice cream.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
Desserts are pretty and tasty.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

