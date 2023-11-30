A glitzy dinner experience: the Food Snoop reviews Hotel Sky’s supper theatre

Where: Hotel Sky, corner West and Maude streets, Sandton, Johannesburg

What: Hotel Sky’s supper theatres at Eclipse Restaurant combine the best of a glitzy theatre experience with a three-course dinner to make for a night out on the town in the heart of Sandton. Their latest, Heart of the World, opened in October and is running until December 15.

The show follows the story of three supposedly inseparable sisters who experience a rift in their relationship. Chaos ensues but how will they mend their relationship? Told through foot-tapping 80s hits and infused with stunning aerial acrobatics, diners are treated to a three-course meal with just the right amount of entertainment, pampering and kicking back. Singing along is encouraged so brush up on the 80s classics.

Why: This is the easiest date night you can book! Dinner? Sorted. Drinks? Sorted. Entertainment? Sorted. All you have to do is get dressed, show up and enjoy the night.

What's hot: Attending these supper theatres is a bit of a glitzy affair. They’ve proven to be popular among the who’s who of Sandton.

Not so hot: At R895 per person excluding drinks this can become a pricey affair.

If 80s is not your vibe, rather wait to see what the theme of the next supper theatre will be.