PODCAST | Politics of gender identity with Niza Jay and Yaya Mavundla

30 November 2023 - 12:49
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Whether it's gender rights at work or play, much still needs to be done and understood about how South Africans treat the issue. File photo.
Image: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Whether it's gender rights at work or play, much still needs to be done and understood about how South Africans treat the issue.

We speak to entertainer and human rights advocate Niza Jay about his experiences in the film industry, as well as artist and trans activist Yaya Mavundla on her groundbreaking work.

