Princess Di frock makes a comeback — see these 5 revenge dresses to remember

While season 6 of The Crown deals with the death of beloved Princess Diana, it seems a famed moment from her past has outshone the topics of the season.
Google search data shows searches for her famed “revenge dress” increased by 284% worldwide on November 16, after the release of the first four episodes of The Crown’s final season.
A new finding by textile experts Dalston Mill Fabrics reveals online interest in revenge dresses increased four times on average just hours after the first episodes of the hit Netflix series were released.
Designed by Christina Stambolian, Diana’s figure-hugging dress is arguably one of the most famous of recent decades and the epitome of using fashion to upstage an ex.
However, the late royal is not the only star to turn heads in a dress in the name of vengeance. Unleashing their inner sartorial Beatrix Kiddo, here are five other fashion avengers to remember.
Image: Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage
BRITNEY SPEARS
Image: Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Image: Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage
In her recent memoir, Spears shared she had been experiencing trouble with her then-beau Justin Timberlake during the filming of her movie Crossroads. At the London premiere, after their split, she arrived in a glittering silver halter-neck dress that overshadowed the Jean-Paul Gaulthier getup seen next to Timberlake at the movie's Hollywood red carpet as they weathered a rocky relationship.
CAMERON DIAZ
Image: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Spears is not the only star to cut ties with Timberlake and put it in her clothing. Something About Mary leading lady Cameron Diaz went for a ruffled Valentino gown at the 2007 Golden Globes after the announcement of her and Timberlake's split. A fitting look for the icy holiday she went on with Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel who would be revealed as a couple shortly after.
MARIAH CAREY
Image: Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage
Carey has never been shy to share how her glamorous marriage to media mogul Tommy Mottola was “almost like being a prisoner”. One of the issues Carey shared was she was often limited in what she could wear, with Mattola expecting her to wear full-length outfits that hid her body. However, after the divorce, Carey struck out in a high-slit skit and bra top to celebrate her newfound freedom.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
Image: Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage
Image: Photo by Barry King/WireImage
The youngest of the main Kardashian trio, Khloé often bore the brunt of bullying the ladies received in the early days of their reality TV success. However, as the clan took on larger projects outside their fashion business, Khloé rebranded as a weight loss idol after the end of her four-year marriage to basketball star Lamar Odom.
The big makeover saw her star in her second stand-alone spin-off from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, aptly named Revenge Body, where she helped guests on the show with their weight loss journeys to shut out their bullies.
MOHALE MOTAUNG
Image: Showmax
For tell all interviews, most stars often opt for bland outfits that show little of their feelings. However, Motaung went for a bold look that would be hard to forget.
In what was one of the most talked-about marriages in recent years, Motaung took to Showmax to give his side of the relationship between him and entertainment star Somizi Mhlongo. In a crisp white ensemble, the look was a nod to purity, with the tailored suit and fez hat a sign of him embracing an empowered clean aesthetic ready for media war.
