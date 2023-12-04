Award-winning Sydney Back releases Limited Reserve 25-YO Potstill Brandy
Crafted in the Cape winelands, this golden elixir is nothing less than exceptional: it presents a depth and complexity of flavour like no other
The late Sydney Back was the pioneer of estate brandy in SA. With his typical determination and an unyielding belief in the quality of our country's grapes, Back set out to alter legislation, allowing for the local production of estate brandy that would equal the great cognacs of France.
Crafted in the Cape winelands, the first Sydney Back Potstill Brandy debuted on the market in 1994. Just a year later, Back's vision and attention to detail were aptly rewarded when his maiden release was presented with the Domecq Trophy for the Best Brandy in the World at the London Wine and Spirits Competition.
Building on this award-winning heritage, Sydney Back Brandies continue to delight connoisseurs around the globe. These brandies bear a resemblance to their French cognac cousins both in terms of production method and refinement, but it's the pioneering spirit of their namesake, which still flows through each liquid gold sip, that gives them heart, soul and a gentle punch.
In addition to its world-class 10- and 15-Year-Old vintages, Sydney Back recently released a Limited Reserve 25-Year-Old Potstill Brandy.
To craft this precious spirit, the juice of early-picked chenin blanc grapes is vinified to produce a base wine. A double distillation of this wine then takes place in a 60hl Alembic potstill, followed by maturation for a minimum of 25 years in small French oak barriques.
The result is a golden elixir that is nothing less than exceptional, presenting a depth and complexity of flavour like no other. Layered with ripe plum, peach and cigar box aromas on the nose, the palate of Sydney Back 25-Year-Old Potstill Brandy reveals a bouquet of maturation characters of caramel and subtle spices. The palate further develops into notes of dried peaches, almonds, honey and straw wine. The satin-smooth finish is lasting and savoury.
Best enjoyed neat or with a drop of natural spring water at room temperature, this Limited Reserve would make a memorable gift for any brandy lover this holiday season.
This article was sponsored by Sydney Back.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol is not for sale to people under 18.