Award-winning Sydney Back releases Limited Reserve 25-YO Potstill Brandy

The late Sydney Back was the pioneer of estate brandy in SA. With his typical determination and an unyielding belief in the quality of our country's grapes, Back set out to alter legislation, allowing for the local production of estate brandy that would equal the great cognacs of France.

Crafted in the Cape winelands, the first Sydney Back Potstill Brandy debuted on the market in 1994. Just a year later, Back's vision and attention to detail were aptly rewarded when his maiden release was presented with the Domecq Trophy for the Best Brandy in the World at the London Wine and Spirits Competition.

Building on this award-winning heritage, Sydney Back Brandies continue to delight connoisseurs around the globe. These brandies bear a resemblance to their French cognac cousins both in terms of production method and refinement, but it's the pioneering spirit of their namesake, which still flows through each liquid gold sip, that gives them heart, soul and a gentle punch.