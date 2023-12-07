Four bottles to stack under the Christmas tree or pop for your holiday celebrations

GLENMORANGIE A TALE OF TOKYO LIMITED-EDITION WHISKY
With the inclusion of this whisky in our drinks round-up we’ve veered slightly from the locally produced track. But we’ve done so with good reason.
The latest limited edition from Glenmorangie is A Tale of Tokyo. Launched globally about two months ago, the premium single malt whisky has just reached South African shores and is bound to be a hit among whisky lovers and collectors.
Director of Whisky Creation at Glenmorangie, Bill Lumsden, has taken his travels around Tokyo as the inspiration for the fourth edition in the A Tale Of limited edition range. In conceptualising this whisky, Lumsden decided to experiment with rare Japanese Mizunara oak casks in combination with bourbon and sherry casks. This delicate balance between casks has taken the softer profile of a Glenmorangie 10-year-old and infused it with a bold flavour balanced with sweetness, peppery notes and flavours of mandarin, almond and marzipan.
We think this bottle is the perfect gift for the discerning whisky drinker in your life. And as a bit of fun, do yourself a favour and read up on the giraffe connection to Glenmorangie. It will make cheerful post-gift unwrapping Christmas chit-chat.
If you’d like to gift yourself a bottle and want to experiment after savouring the whisky neat, the Glenmorangie butterfly sour will do the trick in adding dramatic flair to your next party.
GLENMORANGIE BUTTERFLY SOUR
Fragrant, citrusy and herbaceous, this eye-catching serve deliciously captures the contrasts we love about Tokyo.
Ingredients:
40ml Glenmorangie A Tale of Tokyo
25ml Yuzu sake (light in Yuzu taste)
10ml Mirin syrup
Pasteurised egg white
20ml butterfly pea tea
Method:
- Add ingredients (except the butterfly pea tea) to a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice cubes and shake well before straining into a chilled Nick & Nora glass.
- Pour in the butterfly pea tea and watch it gradually change from a deep blue/indigo to purple/pink colour as it settles in the drink.
• Glenmorangie A Tale of Tokyo is available in South Africa at Norman Goodfellows, Spar Tops, Makro, Checkers, Takealot, Whisky Emporium, Whisky Brothers and other leading retailers for the recommended retail price of R1,599.95.
Four bottles to stack under the Christmas tree or pop for your holiday celebrations
Whether you’re looking to shop for gin, brandy or whisky, or simply want to celebrate in style, these are our recommended tipples this festive season
Image: Supplied
With Christmas around the corner, annual leave beckoning and festive celebrations in full swing, we round up a list of some of the best bottles. Whether you’re looking for gift inspiration or a cocktail to impress at your next gathering, this selection of gin, brandy, whisky — and something especially festive — will do the trick.
SUGARPLUM CAPE HOLLY AND WILD PLUM CANDY CANE SPIRIT COOLER
The innovators who brought us the Christmas gin baubles and crackers from Sugarbird Gin thought it time to introduce something to the market that embodies the essence of a South African Christmas. The result is the Sugarplum Cape Holly and Wild Plum Candy Cane Spirit Cooler which is, quite simply, Christmas in a bottle: from the candy cane-inspired festive bottle to the pinkish red liquid inside.
The first sip is immediately sweet, followed by a refreshing tart taste and a pleasant musk-like finish. The recommended way to drink this spirit cooler is chilled, as shots (think Dezemba vibes), or as a Sugar Plum Fizz topped up with sparkling water which cuts through the sweetness of the drink.
If you’re looking to entertain, it makes the perfect base which effortlessly transforms into a Christmas punch or cocktail. For a bit of flair to add to your Christmas party or holiday celebrations, we recommend the Candy Cane Crush.
CANDY CANE CRUSH
Ingredients:
40ml Sugarplum Cape Holly and Wild Plum Candy Cane Spirit Cooler
20ml cranberry juice
To garnish:
Fresh sprig of mint or a candy cane
Method:
• Sugarplum Cape Holly and Wild Plum Candy Cane Spirit Cooler Candy is available through Takealot and online and in-store from Mother City Liquors, Deeliver and Makro for R249.95.
Image: Supplied
FLOWSTONE BUSHWILLOW GIN
What we love most about Flowstone Gin is it’s made locally in the Cradle of Humankind, a location that inspires the botanicals used to infuse the gin as well as the name of the brand, “flowstone” referring to the rock formations in the World Heritage Site.
The inclusion of a seed pack in the box from which to grow your own wild African botanicals puts the cherry on top of an already lovely story and the long ribbon showcasing the various prizes the gin has won certainly impresses.
Of the three staples in the Flowstone cupboard, the Bushwillow is slightly nostalgic, prickling at memories of blowing these delicate pods into the air so they look like helicopters. The gin is earthy, woody and bold without being overpowering. Served with two parts tonic, it makes a G&T that even the most serious craft lovers will enjoy. If you’re looking for a cocktail to make from it, we recommend the Dirty Donga with a luxurious twist. It looks classy and perfectly complements the earthy undertones of this gin.
DIRTY DONGA
Ingredients:
Double tot Flowstone Bushwillow Gin
Dry vermouth
Salty brine from a jar of olives
To garnish:
2 olives
Truffle oil
Method:
• Flowstone Bushwillow Gin is available online, through Takealot and Makro for R464.80.
Image: Supplied
MUSGRAVE VANILLA COPPER BRANDY
We’ve been a fan of Musgrave’s gins since they first came out and thought it only fair to pay a bit of attention to its brandies. This one is far removed from the rof and onbeskof nature often associated with brandy. Aged in a pot still for three years, the Musgrave Vanilla Copper has been infused with African vanilla.
There’s no need to tinker much with this one: it’s easily enjoyed served over ice with a splash of sparkling water and a slice of orange. But, if you’re looking to take this spirt to new heights, Musgrave has been experimenting was a classic: the Dom Pedro. Perfect for our sunny Christmas weather, we love the idea of adding seasonal mango to the mix for a fresh, chilly, yet elegant serve.
VANILLA COPPER MANGO CHAI DOM PEDRO
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
100ml coconut cream
2 chai tea bags
2.5ml ground cinnamon
150g frozen mango pieces
100ml Musgrave Vanilla Copper
500g vanilla ice cream
To garnish:
Ground cinnamon
Method:
• Musgrave Copper Vanilla is available online through Takealot and main retailers for R399.
Image: Supplied
GLENMORANGIE A TALE OF TOKYO LIMITED-EDITION WHISKY
With the inclusion of this whisky in our drinks round-up we’ve veered slightly from the locally produced track. But we’ve done so with good reason.
The latest limited edition from Glenmorangie is A Tale of Tokyo. Launched globally about two months ago, the premium single malt whisky has just reached South African shores and is bound to be a hit among whisky lovers and collectors.
Director of Whisky Creation at Glenmorangie, Bill Lumsden, has taken his travels around Tokyo as the inspiration for the fourth edition in the A Tale Of limited edition range. In conceptualising this whisky, Lumsden decided to experiment with rare Japanese Mizunara oak casks in combination with bourbon and sherry casks. This delicate balance between casks has taken the softer profile of a Glenmorangie 10-year-old and infused it with a bold flavour balanced with sweetness, peppery notes and flavours of mandarin, almond and marzipan.
We think this bottle is the perfect gift for the discerning whisky drinker in your life. And as a bit of fun, do yourself a favour and read up on the giraffe connection to Glenmorangie. It will make cheerful post-gift unwrapping Christmas chit-chat.
If you’d like to gift yourself a bottle and want to experiment after savouring the whisky neat, the Glenmorangie butterfly sour will do the trick in adding dramatic flair to your next party.
GLENMORANGIE BUTTERFLY SOUR
Fragrant, citrusy and herbaceous, this eye-catching serve deliciously captures the contrasts we love about Tokyo.
Ingredients:
40ml Glenmorangie A Tale of Tokyo
25ml Yuzu sake (light in Yuzu taste)
10ml Mirin syrup
Pasteurised egg white
20ml butterfly pea tea
Method:
• Glenmorangie A Tale of Tokyo is available in South Africa at Norman Goodfellows, Spar Tops, Makro, Checkers, Takealot, Whisky Emporium, Whisky Brothers and other leading retailers for the recommended retail price of R1,599.95.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Shaken, not stirred: How to whip up the elusive 007 Vesper martini
New tipples to lift your spirits
Calling all gin fans — try this lunch menu with your fave tipples
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos