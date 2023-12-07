'Having affordable illness cover has been a godsend for my family'
Thanks to Aveen Dayaram's Old Mutual Illness insurance policy, he and his family have been able to focus on supporting each other through his cancer recovery, rather than stress about their finances
In 2022, 50-year-old Aveen Dayaram, a supervisor from Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, received devastating news. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the body's germ-fighting immune response.
Dayaram was worried about the financial and emotional burden his illness would bring to his family. As the breadwinner, he was concerned about covering their expenses, especially with a daughter still in school and a bond to pay.
Fortunately, Dayaram had signed up for the Old Mutual Illness insurance a few months before his diagnosis. This insurance covers the financial effects of various diseases, including cancer, stroke, heart attack and many others. It provides a payout if you become critically ill, which can be used as you please — whether that’s to help cover health-related costs, monthly expenses or lost income while you focus on getting better.
Dayaram says that having illness insurance has been a godsend for his family. It has relieved them of financial stress and helped them cover the unexpected costs associated with his recovery. With this weight lifted off his shoulders, Dayaram can focus on his treatment and getting better.
Dayaram initially thought he wouldn’t be able to afford illness insurance, until he chatted to his financial adviser, who explained to him that having minimal cover is better than having no cover at all.
“Illness insurance is perceived as one of the more expensive risk covers out there, but one can — with the help of a financial adviser like Aveen’s — build cover that is not only affordable, but also suitable to your specific needs,” says John Kotze, head of product marketing for retail protection solutions at Old Mutual.
“In designing our risk products, we deliberately focused on modularity instead of a ‘one size fits all’ approach. As a customer, you can build your cover to suit your specific needs. And as and when your life changes, you can change your product to suit your lifestyle,” Kotze says.
Illness insurance is perceived as one of the more expensive risk covers out there, but one can — with the help of a financial adviser like Aveen’s — build cover that is not only affordable, but also suitable to your specific needsJohn Kotze, head of product marketing for retail protection solutions at Old Mutual
Old Mutual Illness insurance pays a single tax-free amount from R100,000 to R6m if you are diagnosed with a critical illness such as cancer, a heart attack or a stroke. You will be covered up to 30 days before your first premium is payable.
You can also enrich your Old Mutual Illness cover with additional benefits. The Top-Up benefit, for instance, not only pays the full cover amount, but it includes a Lifestyle Enhancer, which pays double the cover amount if your quality of life is severely affected by an accidental brain injury, coma, heart attack, paralysis or a stroke, and you can no longer care for yourself.
The comprehensive illness cover provided by Dayaram's Old Mutual policy has given him and his family peace of mind during this challenging time. They can concentrate on supporting each other without worrying about financially surviving an illness.
Dayaram's wife, Urmilla, is grateful for the cover. It has helped her focus on her family, especially during a year filled with stress. The payout from Old Mutual has made her husband's recovery easier by helping them financially.
Dayaram is now concentrating on getting better as his health improves daily. His policy also has the Returning Illness benefit, which pays up to 50% of the cover amount for returning severe illnesses (such as cancer, heart attack or stroke) after the full cover amount has already been paid.
Don't let perceived unaffordability stop you from doing what’s best for your family. Speak to your financial adviser or visit the Old Mutual website and get illness cover today.
Investing in tomorrow, today
Empower yourself to take the first steps towards securing a brighter financial future: visit the Old Mutual “Investing in tomorrow, today” hub to read insightful articles filled with practical tips about everything, from saving for retirement to funding your child’s education.
This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.
Old Mutual Life Assurance Co (SA) Ltd is a licensed FSP and life insurer. This article does not constitute financial advice and Ts and Cs apply to Old Mutual's Illness insurance. Aveen Dayaram received a monetary token of appreciation for sharing his story.