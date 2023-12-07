'Having affordable illness cover has been a godsend for my family'

In 2022, 50-year-old Aveen Dayaram, a supervisor from Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, received devastating news. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the body's germ-fighting immune response.

Dayaram was worried about the financial and emotional burden his illness would bring to his family. As the breadwinner, he was concerned about covering their expenses, especially with a daughter still in school and a bond to pay.

Fortunately, Dayaram had signed up for the Old Mutual Illness insurance a few months before his diagnosis. This insurance covers the financial effects of various diseases, including cancer, stroke, heart attack and many others. It provides a payout if you become critically ill, which can be used as you please — whether that’s to help cover health-related costs, monthly expenses or lost income while you focus on getting better.

Dayaram says that having illness insurance has been a godsend for his family. It has relieved them of financial stress and helped them cover the unexpected costs associated with his recovery. With this weight lifted off his shoulders, Dayaram can focus on his treatment and getting better.