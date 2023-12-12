Lifestyle

LISTEN | Lala ngoxolo Ma’Sthathu: A tribute to Zahara

12 December 2023 - 12:22
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Multi award-winning Afro-soul singer Zahara died this week. File phot.
Image: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN

Born Bulelwa Mkutukana in the Eastern Cape on November 9 1987, Zahara started singing as a street performer in East London. 

She began showing a love for music at the age of six and was appointed the lead singer of a Sunday school choir in her hometown Phumlani.

Listen here:

Zahara was spotted by TK Nciza of TS Records, who signed her to his label. 

She gained fame in 2011 when her debut album Loliwe went platinum in only 13 days and double platinum in 17 days, selling more than 100,000 copies in South Africa.

The song Loliwe was a sensation and she scooped eight South African Music Awards (Samas), winning Album of the Year and Best Female Artist at the awards in April 2012.

She passed away on Monday following health complications.

TimesLIVE

