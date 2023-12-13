'Permashifting' explained: how Gen Zs leave reality to escape stressful lives

If you have been online lately you will have come across a number of fun festive trends and high jinks. However, some of them are not joyful but rather morbid.
The latest craze is “permashifting”, which Business Insider defines as “people who believe they can inhabit an alternate universe or reality in their minds”.
While this might sound like a Marvel Cinematic Universe plot, it's very real and has pulled in millions who claim to have tried it, and they all happen to be young people mainly found on TikTok.
Known as shifters, those who partake in permashifting started popping up on social media radars in 2020. In a research paper, Dr Eli Somer argues permashifting first arrived during the Covid-19 pandemic where “the experience of shifting is reportedly facilitated by specific induction methods involving relaxation, concentration of attention and autosuggestion”, mirroring the methods used in meditation. According to an interview on Input, shifters create their realities through a process called scripting, which maps out the worlds they traverse to.
“Some practitioners report a strong sense of presence in their desired realities, reified by some who believe in the concrete reality of the alternate world they shift to. One of the most popular alternate universes involves environments adopted from the Harry Potter book and film series,” Somer said.
In the same piece from Business Insider, former permashifter Anya Woods said she could feel excitement and opportunities when shifting during the pandemic. But some psychologists are concerned permashifters are engaging in behaviour that is addictive or dangerous for those with mental health issues. Psychology professor Philip Reid said reality shifting can eventually cause those who partake to lose touch with reality.
“Younger people without a strongly established sense of self may be at some danger from taking many new identities, as they can get divorced from reality,” he said.
The trend features different methods and types of shifting, most infamously respawning. According to Somer, this involves shifting into realities forever and leaving a clone in their physical bodies. Other than instructional videos watched by thousands, YouTube features curated playlists for those looking to respawn.
Psychologist Saul Rosenthal suggests these are indicators for people who might need help.
“People trying to respawn are telling us something about what's wrong with their lives, so much that they are trying to tear it up and start over. I think we should listen to them and help them find what they need, as best they can, in this life.”
