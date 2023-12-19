Work smarter, faster and better with the latest Huawei MateBook D 16

It's lighter and sleeker than its predecessor — it weighs just 1.68kg and is only 17mm thick — and has a 16″ FullView Display surrounded by ultra-thin bezels (frames), giving it an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90%. This provides a large-screen experience that's particularly beneficial for creative professionals who need an expanded view to create content or edit media.

Running on a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, with Iris Xe graphics, a TDP of up to 40W, dual channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive, the Huawei MateBook D 16 allows you to effortlessly handle jobs that are heavy on multitasking, such as data analysis, code compilation, or any other task that requires opening multiple web pages, tables or slides simultaneously.

Smart conferencing tools and a 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification

Say goodbye to choppy conference calls: the Huawei MateBook D 16 comes with a built-in Huawei Metaline antenna, boosting connectivity strength and improving all-round wireless performance. It's also the world’s first notebook to attain the SGS 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification.

Additionally, it offers a host of smart conferencing tools to meet the demands of on-the-go virtual meetings. This includes AI Background, to create a private and distraction-free backdrop to host meetings, and FollowCam, which keeps the presenter centrally focused at all times, improving participant engagement and conference quality.

Business recruiters or journalists who need to hold online interviews can also use Sight Correction, which intelligently corrects your line of sight and improves interactions by preserving eye contact between the interviewer and interviewee over the camera.

You can also build a meeting space any time, anywhere with features such as AI Sound and AI Camera, which add privacy protection and noise cancellation, making online meetings flow smoothly without distractions. This is ideal for parents working from home offices who worry about the noise levels from their children affecting their work meetings.

Ergonomic keyboard design

While it has stylish good looks, the Huawei MateBook D 16 doesn't compromise on functionality.

It has a naturally responsible keyboard, which offers 1.5mm long key travel and combines physical shortcut keys with an individual numeric keypad. This ergonomic design is important for those who need to spend hours typing up page after page of documents and reports; it ensures optimal comfort and lessens strain on your wrists and fingers.