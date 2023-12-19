Work smarter, faster and better with the latest Huawei MateBook D 16
This lightweight laptop is packed full of power and has all the features modern professionals need to set up a mobile office anywhere and on the go
Over the past few years, work culture has evolved at a rapid pace. We've gone from spending full days in a traditional office to a hybrid format, which sees us shuffle between conventional cubicles and the home office, working here, there and everywhere in between. It's a lifestyle requiring fewer devices and greater convenience — and it requires an all-in-one laptop.
Enter the new Huawei MateBook D 16 2024, which has been designed with Huawei's vision for the new “mobile office” in mind. From its lightweight portability and powerful processor to its large screen and smart features, this laptop has been created to pre-empt the modern working professional's every need.
Do more with less: lightweight and slim laptop packed full of power
The Huawei MateBook D 16 packs as much power as possible into a slim, lightweight device, giving you the performance and portability needed to work on tasks anywhere and on the go.
It's lighter and sleeker than its predecessor — it weighs just 1.68kg and is only 17mm thick — and has a 16″ FullView Display surrounded by ultra-thin bezels (frames), giving it an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90%. This provides a large-screen experience that's particularly beneficial for creative professionals who need an expanded view to create content or edit media.
Running on a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, with Iris Xe graphics, a TDP of up to 40W, dual channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive, the Huawei MateBook D 16 allows you to effortlessly handle jobs that are heavy on multitasking, such as data analysis, code compilation, or any other task that requires opening multiple web pages, tables or slides simultaneously.
Smart conferencing tools and a 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification
Say goodbye to choppy conference calls: the Huawei MateBook D 16 comes with a built-in Huawei Metaline antenna, boosting connectivity strength and improving all-round wireless performance. It's also the world’s first notebook to attain the SGS 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification.
Additionally, it offers a host of smart conferencing tools to meet the demands of on-the-go virtual meetings. This includes AI Background, to create a private and distraction-free backdrop to host meetings, and FollowCam, which keeps the presenter centrally focused at all times, improving participant engagement and conference quality.
Business recruiters or journalists who need to hold online interviews can also use Sight Correction, which intelligently corrects your line of sight and improves interactions by preserving eye contact between the interviewer and interviewee over the camera.
You can also build a meeting space any time, anywhere with features such as AI Sound and AI Camera, which add privacy protection and noise cancellation, making online meetings flow smoothly without distractions. This is ideal for parents working from home offices who worry about the noise levels from their children affecting their work meetings.
Ergonomic keyboard design
While it has stylish good looks, the Huawei MateBook D 16 doesn't compromise on functionality.
It has a naturally responsible keyboard, which offers 1.5mm long key travel and combines physical shortcut keys with an individual numeric keypad. This ergonomic design is important for those who need to spend hours typing up page after page of documents and reports; it ensures optimal comfort and lessens strain on your wrists and fingers.
Compared with a keyboard with composite numeric keys that sit on the top, a separate numeric keypad allows you to move quickly between numeric keys for higher efficiency. This is ideal for those who regularly with number-heavy applications, such as Excel or Python, and want a laptop that offers the convenience of a conventional desktop keyboard.
Super Device and super battery life: set up your mobile office anywhere and on the go
A staple in many recent Huawei products, Super Device delivers a hassle-free way to pair your laptop with other devices by simply dragging and dropping icons. It instantly turns your smartphone into an external storage system or your tablet into an extra monitor, negating the need for additional storage devices or USB extensions to manage the transfer of files.
Some professionals have unpredictable schedules, which can mean long hours or on the fly while working outside the office, causing anxiety about the lifespan of their laptop's battery. The Huawei MateBook D 16 has an upgraded battery capacity of up to 70Wh — compared with the previous edition's maximum of 56Wh — so you can work on the go without breaking a sweat about a depleting battery.
Landing in SA in January 2024: pre-order and save
If you need a lightweight, powerful device with an incredible display, look no further than the Huawei MateBook D 16. It will be available at select retailers, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Incredible Connection and Huawei Experience Stores, as well as via the Huawei Online Store from January 15 2024.
Pre-order your new Huawei MateBook D 16 online, pay a R500 deposit and you'll receive a discount of up to R3,000 off the total purchase price. Ts & Cs apply.
For more details and deals, check out the Huawei website.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.