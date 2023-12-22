'Tis the season to be connected: don't miss DStv Internet's festive deals

Whether you’re in the mood for holiday watch parties or solo TV marathons, enjoy loads of on-screen drama — without any data drama — this December by signing up for one of DStv Internet's festive and pocket-friendly bundle deals.

These bundles combine an internet connection with a DStv Stream subscription, so you can stream the best local entertainment via the DStv App — no dish or decoder required. 'Tis the season of giving, so you'll receive some awesome free gifts when you sign up too.

Choose from these great deals:

DStv Internet Access bundle: Priced at only R249 a month over 24 months, this bundle includes 50GB internet (25GB daytime and 25GB night-time), a router and a DStv Stream Access subscription. As a festive freebie, you'll get an additional 20GB data as a one-off signup bonus and a R250 PEP shopping voucher.





Priced at only R249 a month over 24 months, this bundle includes 50GB internet (25GB daytime and 25GB night-time), a router and a DStv Stream Access subscription. As a festive freebie, you'll get an DStv Internet Compact bundle: Priced at only R499 a month over 24 months, this bundle includes 50GB internet (25GB daytime and 25GB night-time), a router and a DStv Stream Compact subscription. You'll also be gifted with an additional 20GB data as a one-off signup bonus and receive a R500 PEP shopping voucher.

Think these deals are good? The content you'll be able to enjoy via DStv Stream this holiday season is just as spectacular.

Some of the highlights for DStv Stream Access subscribers include:

Shaka iLembe : This acclaimed megahit show is the coming-of-age story of Shaka Zulu, king, warrior and conqueror.

Philly’s Games : The iconic grassroots soccer tournament taking place in Thembisa will be televised live on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Variety 4.

PlayRoom : A uniquely local education and entertainment channel carrying original South African and popular international content, including favourite animated titles dubbed into isiZulu.

ESPN1 : The best of US sporting leagues and international sports, including a selection of European soccer leagues.

While DStv Stream Compact subscribers can also look forward to:

Nick Jr and Nicktoons : The channels will be available to DStv Compact customers until January 7 2024.

Her Story : A four-part docuseries spotlighting local female musicians and their incredible stories.

Uthanda Bani? : This emotive show assists couples looking to remedy their addiction issues by offering therapy and intervention.

TRACE Urban : This 24-hour music channel recently returned to DStv, just in time to have your festive playlist on lock.

Consider your festive entertainment sorted: Visit the DStv Internet website and get connected today.

This article was sponsored by DStv.