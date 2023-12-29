“I’m a city girl and I’m always driving, so I love the quietness of the bush, the fresh air, early morning sunrises and the simple things we forget to appreciate. The bush gives you time to sit back and embrace it. I find it really relaxing.”
Holidaying on a budget: some places SA celebrities recommend
For many South Africans this December is feeling like 'Janu-worry', but according to some celebs, beautiful holiday getaways don't have to break the bank
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
For many South Africans this December is feeling like “Janu-worry”, but according to some celebs, beautiful holiday getaways don't have to break the bank. From Pretoria to Potchefstroom, South Africa has hidden gems where the essence of local is truly lekker and it's not too late to squeeze in a last-minute holiday before the 2024 work rush.
For fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, his home province of North West is a hidden gem. But this year the platteland plaas seun embarked on a new journey, uncovering South Africa's hidden treasures. His adventure led him to Potchefstroom where he discovered mampoer farms.
“I was travelling around South Africa filming a TV show in North West and I was blown away. I love mampoer, but I never knew it’s indigenous to North West. We went to this mampoer farm and met an old Afrikaans guy who makes the legit stuff. It was so interesting to see, it’s like wine making,” Coetzee said.
Having returned from Italy where he studied bag making, Coetzee learnt the world’s best leather is sourced in South Africa. This took him to Oudtshoorn, known for exporting high-quality ostrich leather.
“Being on this handbag journey for a few years, I wanted to discover the best quality leather and what I learnt is Oudtshoorn exports most of the world’s ostrich leather to big fashion houses such as Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hermes, they get their ostrich leather there. So I had to go to Oudtshoorn and made a holiday of it, but I went to see what the fuss is all about. The people were so nice. The restaurants were amazing, it was a different type of holiday because I got to go into the heart of South Africa,” Coetzee said.
Image: MASI LOSI
Having just moved to Bryanston, Coetzee’s favourite spot for sundowners is Marble. This is where he brings clients and draws inspiration from the vibe of Rosebank’s arty scene.
But Coetzee’s hidden gem, reminiscent of his time in Italy, is Delta Café in Randburg.
“A little hidden gem in Joburg is Delta Café, they have the best authentic pizza. It’s magical and the food is great and next door is a wine farm. It’s fun,” Coetzee said.
Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert is also a city girl, but for the beauty queen the city is for work.
When Joubert has a moment to relax she prefers to hike. Her favourite hiking spots, Groenkloof Nature Reserve and Wolwespruit, offer not only scenic trails, but also creative outlets such as pottery at Wolwespruit's Clay Café. Joubert finds solace in the bush and being connected with nature. From the untamed beauty of the Kruger National Park (KNP) to the tranquillity of unfenced camping in Dinokeng.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
“I’m a city girl and I’m always driving, so I love the quietness of the bush, the fresh air, early morning sunrises and the simple things we forget to appreciate. The bush gives you time to sit back and embrace it. I find it really relaxing.”
Her fondest wildlife memories include her last visit to 57 Waterberg, a five-star lodge in the Welgevonden Game Reserve. Joubert had a magical encounter with five lion cubs, a leopard and elephants. Early morning game drives and Amarula coffee hold a special place in her heart, serving as a reminder to cherish life's simple joys.
Media personality Bonang Matheba shares Joubert's love for the KNP. From childhood birthdays to glamorous photo shoots, the park has been a constant source of joy and connection with loved ones.
“I have great memories growing up and being taken to the Kruger National Park. My sixth birthday, my 14th birthday, was also there. It holds a special place in my heart because everything good and anytime I felt my best or content and surrounded by my loved ones, it’s always been there,” Matheba said.
Describing herself as “quite a simple girl”, the North West-born media personality said Sun City, with its unassuming charm, also holds a special place in her heart. She recalled weekends spent at her grandparents' home near Sun City and school holidays filled with simple joys.
Closer to Gauteng, is Proudly SA chief marketing officer Happy Ngidi's best kept secret.
Rosemary Hill, on a farm in Pretoria East, not only holds her warmest memories, but is the epitome of rest and relaxation.
“It’s a holiday destination in the middle of a forest, in the middle of nowhere. It’s not the typical hotel or lodge. It has capsule cabins but the luxury is out of this world. It’s classy, modern and comfortable. I love it. It’s affordable and less than two hours from the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg,” Ngidi said.
The absence of TVs in the cabins encourages guests to disconnect completely, providing a therapeutic and peaceful experience.
“It’s extremely quiet, you can hear the birds. The last time I was there it was raining and you could see and feel the rain on the sliding doors. Staring into nature was therapeutic and peaceful. After a four-day stay I felt rejuvenated, light, refreshed and relaxed. It was a good place to be not only be physically, but also mentally,” Ngidi said.
For Coetzee, Joubert, Ngidi and Matheba, South Africa offers many hidden gems which illustrate the beauty of simplicity, the joy of cherished memories and the magic found in unexpected places.
