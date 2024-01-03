5 things to know about Peter Magubane’s photography
From hiding cameras in loaves of bread to photographing sunsets, here are five facts about the late icon's love for photography
03 January 2024 - 12:42
As South Africa crept out of the trenches of apartheid towards a democratic state, the late Peter Magubane was one of many photographers on a staunch mission to tell the country's stories through pictures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.