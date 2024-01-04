Stressed out? Why mindfulness and meditation help us cope with the world
04 January 2024 - 12:00
In a world fraught with anxiety, stress and environmental and humanitarian disasters, people are looking for ways to cope. Many have turned to practices originating in ancient eastern philosophies for guidance. Among these is mindfulness (https://www.psychologytoday.com/za/basics/mindfulness), which is linked to meditation (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/17906-meditation)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.