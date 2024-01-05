Lifestyle

Here is how H&M wants you to move with Zlatan and RAYE

Two powerhouses take centre stage in the clothing company’s latest collection

05 January 2024 - 12:41 By Staff Writer
RAYE and Zlatan backstage for their H&M shoot.
Image: Supplied

What happens when you put an award-winning singer next to one of the world's most decorated soccer players? The stars of H&M's Move campaign is the emphatic result.

The aim is to encourage shoppers to get active through the Move campaign by buying into its range of functional clothing.

Taking centre stage for the latest drop are highly decorated stars RAYE and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Boldly designed with body-enhancing cutlines and crafted from fabric with H&M Move’s moisture-wicking DryMove™ and extra-supportive ShapeMove™ technologies, the movewear is further elevated by a vibrant glam look.

Sports star Zlatan Ibrahimović.
Image: Supplied
RAYE dons pieces from the Move collection.
Image: Supplied

“I believe movement is for everyone. Movement is medicine, the same way music is, and that's what I do. I put my music on, get in a safe space, and let myself be free and move,” says RAYE. The Escapism singer will perform at an event launching the collection in London later this month.

“I’m delighted H&M Move can inspire people around the globe in engaging ways through partnerships with world-leading artists like RAYE,” said GM at H&M Move, Henrik Kroon.

Music is deeply connected with movement, however you move, and that comes through beautifully in this campaign.”

The H&M Move collection will be available from January 11.

