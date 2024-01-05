The holiday season is not yet over, which means those beloved board games still get to shine before they are put away to collect dust for another few months. While many may have taken to social media in the past few weeks to debate the trials and tribulations of playing 30 Seconds, another favourite at family or friendship gatherings is Monopoly.
Invented by Elizabeth Magie, born in 1866, the game sees players compete to own the biggest and best properties while avoiding jail and going broke.
With a set of rules that almost mimic a rugby match, the game can seem complicated to many. GameRules.com editorial chief and board games expert Amber Cook breaks down some of the rules you've probably got wrong.
Put down the 30 Seconds, here are 7 Monopoly rules you got wrong
Does it take only one broke player to end the game? See the bits you probably got wrong while owning the block
1. YOU RECEIVE MONEY IF YOU LAND ON FREE PARKING
Many people think in-game fines and taxes are paid to the Free Parking square, for players to collect if they roll and land on it. While it may add an exciting element of luck to the game, this is not an official rule. Instead, any in-game fines should be paid directly to the bank and the Free Parking square should serve only as a “resting place” if a player lands on it, according to the rule book.
2. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BUY OR AUCTION A PROPERTY IF YOU LAND ON IT
Many players think if you land on an unowned property and don’t want to buy it, you can skip past it, but this isn’t the case. When a player lands on an unowned property or utility they have first dibs on purchasing it for the listed price.
If they choose not to buy it, the property is immediately put up for auction by the banker. Every player can then bid on it, including the player who originally passed on buying it. Any player can set the starting bid and the property is purchased by the highest bidder.
3. YOU CAN COLLECT RENT WHILE IN JAIL
It’s a common misconception that when a player is in jail they can’t collect rent if another player lands on a property they own. Again, not true. You can collect rent or buy and sell properties or houses as you normally would while in jail.
“Regardless of whether you are in jail or not, if you fail to notice a player has landed on your property, you cannot ask them for rent once the next player has already rolled the dice.
A woman invented Monopoly to demonstrate the evils of capitalism
4. YOU GET OUT OF FAIL FREE AFTER THREE ROLLS
If you are in jail, you can roll a double during your turn to get out. Many players think after three rolls you automatically move your player piece out of jail for free, but this isn’t true.
The rules state that on your third roll you must still pay a M50 fine to the bank before moving your piece out of jail according to the number on the die.
5. YOU CAN 'UNMORTGAGE' A PROPERTY FOR THE SAME PRICE
If players are short of cash, they can mortgage any of their unimproved properties for the value on the back of the card and this money will be paid to them by the bank.
If a player wants to “unmortgage” a property, they need to pay the bank this amount plus 10% interest based on the mortgage value. For example, if a player mortgages a property for M100, they would need to pay the bank M110 to unmortgage it.
6. YOU MUST WAIT UNTIL YOUR TURN TO BUY HOUSES
You don’t have to wait until your turn to build houses on your properties. Once you have all the properties in a colour group you can build houses and hotels at any point during your turn or between other players’ turns.
You can’t, however, build houses on one of your properties if a player has already landed on it.
7. THE GAME ENDS WHEN ONE PLAYER GOES BANKRUPT
When the game seems to have gone on for too long, it is tempting to end it as soon as the first person goes bankrupt. However, according to the rule book, the game only ends when one player is left and everyone else has gone bankrupt.
