Merging two initiatives for one cause, the Emerging Artists Development Trust (EADT) is working on art, wildlife and philanthropy. Titled Artful Rhino, the show kicked off on January 7 at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, aiming to bring in art enthusiasts, fashionistas and wildlife conservationists.
EADT initiated the project making 50cm rhino sculptures by a group of artists from in South Africa, allowing them to infuse their unique styles and visions. The Artists Gallery in Cape Town, a gallery co-founded and run by artists, assisted in the selection of the artists.
The project includes a one-off pop-up T-shirt stand at the V&A Waterfront. Visitors can purchase T-shirts or hoodies adorned with their favourite rhino artwork. The wearable artworks is made on-site at a printing station, allowing patrons to watch the creation of their selected items.
Here are the artists championing the conservation of the rhino:
Get to know the 14 creatives using art to save rhinos
The Emerging Artists Development Trust tapped SA creatives to merge philanthropy, fashion and art
Image: Supplied
1. CORNÈ THERON
With her dazzling creations, Theron is a respected neo-optical artist whose works have travelled as far as Germany. Her digital art launched in 2021 has become a permanent fixture of her offerings.
2. MOEKETSI MOAHLOLI
Taking inspiration from his urban surroundings, graphic designer and fine artist Moahloli often works with newspapers as part of his creative process. His visually dreamy art is also brought to life through charcoal and acrylic paint, among other mediums.
3. CLAUDE CHANDLER
A fixture in South Africa's art scene for more than 10 years, Chandler's works are defined by his love for portraiture and street art. His art attempts to capture beauty and complexity of the human experience.
4. SARAH DANES JARRET
The breathtaking portraits by Jarret are not new to lovers of décor magazines and the galleries where she has exhibited. Described as “paradoxically chaotic and controlled” on her website, Jarret's art mainly comprises close-up portraiture.
5. FADIEL HERMANS
In a colourful explosion, Hermans uses a number of mediums to bring to life his lively images. While bursting with technicolour expression, his provocative work aims to attract different opinions from the people viewing them.
6. SARA GAQA
Another portrait lover, Gaqa's art is imagined through realistic imagery and abstract lines. Her background in biology may have been a detour but did not stop her pursuing her creative side through her paintings.
7. ANDREW NTSHABELE
To depict the different characters in his paintings, Ntshabele looks to creating collages through photographed images and newspaper to depict the people of Johannesburg. His work particularly analyses the city's decay.
8. ANDROETTA BEKKER
The eye-catching work of Bekker explores ambiguity that can be found in how she creates contrasts with floral and abstract patterns. Her art also takes from traditional African art, which she is inspired by.
9. KAREN WYKARD
Hailing from the Mother City, Wykard's work uses multiple mediums including paintings and embroidery. Wykard's pieces explore fauna and flora while not neglecting the urban jungle. Her creations are typically captured through photography before she reworks them on canvas.
10. HERMIEN VAN DER MERWE
Blooming on big and small canvases, Van der Merwe's love for Cape fynbos is the inspiration behind her work that explores the plants' interaction with rain, drought and fires. Her creations also weave in hidden words that can be found on closer inspection.
11. RICHIE MADYIRA
With bright neon colours, Madyira's work aims to explore his lived experiences one canvas at a time. The characters he paints are meant to bring hope to those who come from the environments he depicts. The figurative pieces are character studies given life with vibrant colours that depict the idealised worlds of his subjects.
12. MADLENKOSI MAVENGERE
Another artist who works with mixed mediums print and paint, Mavengere explores concepts around contemporary society, specifically socioeconomic issues as seen in the bank notes that dominate his imagery.
13. RIAAN VAN ZYL
Through an analytical eye, Van Zyl explores a number of subjects in his work that might seem abstract at first glance but reveal themselves to be distinct images presented in an unorthodox way.
Pushing audiences to rethink how they view everyday objects, Van Zyl merges mediums to create art that make you think.
14. JARET LOGGENBERG
With her unique brush strokes, Loggenberg celebrates different forms of femininity. The emotions of the art are brought to life by striking brush strokes and bold warm tones.
Proceeds from the Artful Rhino initiative will be divided between rhino conservation and the Emerging Artists Development Trust. The rhino are on exhibition until January 23.
