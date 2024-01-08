The waistcoat or vest, as some might know it, has had a mini resurgence. Thanks to sweater vests dominating through the different core trends made popular by TikTok, the waistcoat is the grown-up version of the peppy layering piece that might remind others of the often mocked 2010s semi-formal everyday apparel fad.
Here are 5 back to work fashion tips to help keep your chin up this Januworry
From waistcoats to colour-blocking, there's more to life than suiting up for work
Image: Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
The great escapes of the holiday season are quickly leaving as the daunting realities of getting back to work settle in. While you should not let the stress of work get to you, it's also important to try your best to be chirpy about spadework.
Looking at the trends that dominate, here are five workwear trends bound to get your spirits up as you return to work and ensure you are the most stylish person at you next meeting.
WAISTCOATS
Image: Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
The waistcoat or vest, as some might know it, has had a mini resurgence. Thanks to sweater vests dominating through the different core trends made popular by TikTok, the waistcoat is the grown-up version of the peppy layering piece that might remind others of the often mocked 2010s semi-formal everyday apparel fad.
The piece works well when styled with matching T-shirts or nothing underneath. This gives room to play with multiple accessories. Look to our celebrity style star Yvette Nicole Brown for a more tonal approach you can wear with different blouses throughout the week.
SHIRT DRESSES
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage
For a sense of ease and comfort, look no further than the shirt dress. As seen with the acclaimed writer and director Ellen Foumbi, shirt dresses can be a great way of taking on laid-back and relaxed ensembles. For a bit more fun, they can also make for incredible layering pieces over other long-length shirts, jackets or detailed pieces such as printed palazzo pants or pleated skirts. Don't be afraid to play.
CREW NECK SWEATERS
Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Whether you are keeping it casual or trying to make a serious impression, crew neck sweaters can fit in any wardrobe. This is also a great piece to invest in, so look for well made items that won't be damaged easily or lose their stitching in the blink of an eye.
You can use sweaters to add a pop of colour or follow the lead from actor and TV personality Mario Lopez for a relaxed look with formal trousers and top-notch grooming.
TOTE BAGS
Image: Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
While it would be safe to assume the resurgence of bag trends from the late 2000s has come back to bite with tote bags, it's also a reflection of a changing tide in people's need for sustainable and practical accessories. Especially if you are trying to look stylish while slaying at work.
The big chunky accessory works best for those who approach fashion with a cleaner approach. However, you can sprinkle in a bit of a quirk or fun with playful bags from Thom Browne as seen on fashion model Guido Milani. You can also use big bags for power dressing as seen on singer Natalie Imbruglia who goes for quality to embody her strength.
STATEMENT DRESSING
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage
Speaking of big and bold pieces, don't be scared to go for striking prints or fabrics that help start a conversation. Try colour-blocking different colours, especially neons, if you are looking to own the room. You can also try Mandy Moore's eye-catching prints in fitted pieces for ensembles that will break the ice.
