It's no secret that in the world of fashion and beauty Taylor Swift is one of the most sought-after style stars who can draw millions to adopt elements of her preferred fashion pieces or follow her beauty regime.
It seems her keen eye is influencing the new man in her life, football quarterback Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs star and Swift made headlines last year as she quickly turned eyes on her new beau's football team. However, it seems Kelce has many speculating on the power of his own personal style.
According to e-tailer BoohooMan, fans and lovers of Kelce's style have increased search results for items he is spotted wearing. When looking at the trendy pieces, they were already staples or micro-trends that could have been influenced by the fashion cycle on runways, go-to items in streetwear and even overarching macro trends from powerhouse media. While Kelce might not be Swift's counterpart in trendsetting, he has a style worth noting. Here are BooHooMan's picks for his most viral fits.
See the top 4 ways Taylor Swift's new bae stays on trend
While he's no trendsetter, Travis Kelce is showing menswear styles to follow
Image: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
It's no secret that in the world of fashion and beauty Taylor Swift is one of the most sought-after style stars who can draw millions to adopt elements of her preferred fashion pieces or follow her beauty regime.
It seems her keen eye is influencing the new man in her life, football quarterback Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs star and Swift made headlines last year as she quickly turned eyes on her new beau's football team. However, it seems Kelce has many speculating on the power of his own personal style.
According to e-tailer BoohooMan, fans and lovers of Kelce's style have increased search results for items he is spotted wearing. When looking at the trendy pieces, they were already staples or micro-trends that could have been influenced by the fashion cycle on runways, go-to items in streetwear and even overarching macro trends from powerhouse media. While Kelce might not be Swift's counterpart in trendsetting, he has a style worth noting. Here are BooHooMan's picks for his most viral fits.
DENIM ON DENIM
A long-running staple in South African closets, denim-on-denim made statements as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned heads at Pharrell Williams' debut at Louis Vuitton. As a lover of monochromatic looks when out and about, denim is one of Kelce's most favoured looks. Especially as a star who loves to rock designer looks that let him show off the logomania trend.
Well-sourced and designed denim pieces are a great and sustainable option for those looking to keep long-lasting pieces in their closets, so keep that in mind before you knock this trend. Look for trousers and denim jackets that are well fitted and you can mix and match with multiple pieces in your closet, for work or play.
BOLD PRINTS
Image: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Image: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Thanks to dopamine dressing, prints have been given a lot of love as a menswear staple. Especially with other top athletes who, much like Kelce, opt for the trend when rocking their tunnel looks.
Kelce's preferred shades are light, to emphasise his tan. His chosen prints are typically bold or wild tropical plants that give a laid-back holiday feel to his ensemble when worn with linen or earthy-toned trousers. Try this look if you are gearing up for brunch dates or poolside affairs that will transport you to sunshine getaways such as Cuba, Ibiza or Miami.
PLAID SHIRTS
Image: Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images
Though Kelce has been experimental with his plaid prints, we have seen a number of “core” trends adopt the print in the past year, especially as the global north shifted into winter.
Kelce's approach is on trend, opting for a simple red and black plaid shirt worn with denim trousers. However, he takes a few risks with corduroy that features plaid details. The fabric is probably best for winter, but as we move closer to transitional seasons and heavy rain, use plaid shirts as a layering piece over T-shirts or vests with complimentary accessories.
OVERSIZED SUIT
Image: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Image: David Berding/Getty Images
Image: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix
The oversized trend can be sourced to numerous fads and favourites of fashion stars over the past few years. However, it is a style statement Kelce never uses. In their referenced looks, BooHooMan noticed Kelce wore many loose-fit suits for comfort and party-ready ensembles. He also goes for boxy cuts best suited for his large and tall stature.
Some of his go-to looks in this style include high-end streetwear brands that use on-trend colours such as pastels or ones where he can show off their signature logos or collaborative prints. Try this look if you want to merge style and comfort and appreciate a no-fuss approach to looking stylish. Pair the suits with sneakers, as formal shoes would be too flat and bland for the hems best suited for the attire.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
IN PICS | All roads led to Diamond Walk for Black Coffee’s store opening, fashion icons get their flowers
Menswear fabrics: a journey through textures and traditions
The fashion industry has a male problem
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos