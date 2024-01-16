Musician Elton John was elevated to the rare status of EGOT on Monday when a live stream of a concert from his farewell tour won an Emmy award.
EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — and only 19 people in history have won all four honours during their career.
John earned his Emmy for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, which streamed on Disney+ in November 2022. The singer was not at the ceremony because he recently had knee surgery, producers of the special said.
“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said in a statement. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”
The 76-year-old singer has won six Grammys over his musical career. He won a Tony for best original song for Aida and two Oscars for songs including Can You Feel the Love Tonight? from The Lion King.
Other EGOT winners include Rita Moreno, Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg.
Elton John joins elite Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony ranks
Image: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
