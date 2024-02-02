LookSee lights the way to dependable solar installations

Ready to make the move to solar power for your home, but don’t know where to start? LookSee by Standard Bank offers an efficient solar journey that you can depend on for years to come, with full customer support along the way.

LookSee has designed its offerings to meet the expectations and needs of families, says Marc du Plessis, executive head of LookSee.

“At the beginning of the solar journey, most households want to know if this investment is going to work for them. That’s why we developed SA’s first solar score for residential properties. This free and easy-to-use online system analyses your home so you can see the generation potential of your roof and estimated savings on your electricity bill. This is an important step as the size, direction and structure of a property play a significant role in the success of a solar installation,” says Du Plessis.

Once households are satisfied that a solar investment will be worthwhile, it’s time to head to LookSee’s quick and easy home solar proposal engine.

“Most households aren’t sure what size is best for their family’s needs, so we help by analysing their electricity spend to recommend a suitable solar system set-up made up of top-quality components. And we also offer alternative sizes if you’re looking for something smaller to meet your budget, or larger to meet your future needs,” says Du Plessis.

One of the advantages of dealing with LookSee is the peace of mind that comes from knowing that Standard Bank has vetted both the systems and installers for product quality and service standards. At this point, LookSee’s customer care team steps in to provide personalised support to customers, from setting up site visits with free consultations, applying for finance, arranging final quotations, organising installations, delivering final documentation for insurers, and helping families settle into their new solar-powered homes.

LookSee’s focus on providing trustworthy solar solutions that its customers can depend on for years to come is already making a difference in the lives of its customers.

Leander Holyoake, a LookSee customer, says: “We were happy with the installers. When they came to inspect the house, they explained everything to us, took note of what we wanted and needed, and they took that into account. They kept us informed and they were on schedule. The service is great, even the after-service is great.”

The customer care team was also on hand to help them through the process, Holyoake says. They explained the process, assisted with finance applications, scheduled site visits, organised all the paperwork, and always kept them up to date.

“We’re saving a lot of money. Using the app, I can see the savings on electricity. We don’t know if load-shedding happened because we don’t experience it any more. We’re always on,” he says.

While relief from load-shedding and power outages is one of the great advantages of a solar installation for a family, the cost savings should not be underestimated, says Du Plessis. “A good quality solar system will significantly affect your electricity bill and these savings can help you pay off your financing, such as the LookSee Solar Loan. And once the loan is paid off, you’ll see your monthly expenses dropping dramatically as you’ll no longer be completely reliant on the grid,” he says.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.