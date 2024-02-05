Lifestyle

Best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monet follows big names

05 February 2024 - 10:53 By Reuters
Throughout Grammy history, the best new artist category has opened doors for artists within different genres, including Dua Lipa, left, and Megan Thee Stallion. File photo.
Image: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2024 Grammy Awards may be a launching pad for the best new artist winner Victoria Monet, who took home the title at Sunday's 66th ceremony.

Known for a combination of R&B and pop music, Monet was nominated in seven Grammy categories this year, including record of the year for her single On My Mama.

Monet became emotional when she thanked her mom, a single mother, and the visionaries who have noticed her throughout her career.

"I want to tell everyone who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example," Monet said.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2009 and called her award a 15-year pursuit. She compared herself to a plant and the music industry to soil that has provided her nutrients.

"Today I'm sprouting," Monet said after accepting the award from 2023 best new artist winner and jazz singer Samara Joy.

From 16-time Grammy-winner Adele, who won the award in 2009 for Chasing Pavements, to popular names like Dua Lipa, who won the best new artist award in 2019, the honour has been an early indicator of artists who will rise to the top ranks of the music industry.

Throughout Grammy history, the best new artist category has opened doors for a diversity of artists within different genres, including Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and other top names in the business.

Monet is also known for teaming up with Ariana Grande on several projects, including co-writing the Grammy-nominated song thank u, next, which was released in 2018.

Monet found her breakthrough with the release of Jaguar in 2020, which blends elements of R&B, disco and funk. However, it was Jaguar 11, her 2023 debut studio album, that landed her on the top charts.

Monet has worked with other big names like Nas, Blackpink, Travis Scott and more, including her fellow best new artist nominee, Coco Jones.

The Sacramento-raised artist found an early passion for songwriting and singing, particularly inspired by Beyoncé, who she unabashedly admires.

