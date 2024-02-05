Lifestyle

Rapper Killer Mike taken away from Grammy Awards in handcuffs

05 February 2024 - 10:42 By Reuters
Killer Mike accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Michael' during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, on February 4 2024. Videos posted on social media showed police escorting Killer Mike, with his hands cuffed behind his back, through the concourse of Crypto.com Arena.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rapper Killer Mike was taken away from Sunday night's Grammy Awards in handcuffs by police after sweeping up three of the music industry's biggest prizes for rap music, witnesses said.

Los Angeles police offered no statement and two press officers on duty said they had no information.

Videos posted on social media showed police escorting Killer Mike, with his hands cuffed behind his back, through the concourse of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing an arena security official, reported Killer Mike was detained for an unspecified misdemeanour charge unrelated to the awards.

Earlier in the day, Killer Mike and collaborators won the Grammy for best rap song and best rap performance for Scientists & Engineers, and best rap album for Michael.

Born Michael Render, Killer Mike is known for social activism on issues such as racism and police brutality.

His agent and publicists did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

READ MORE:

‘We are eternally proud’ — Mzansi celebs celebrate Tyla’s Grammy win

"Trevor Noah hosting the #GRAMMYs, Tyla winning a Grammy. Ya ne South Africa is the girl she thinks she is," Nandi Madida said.
9 hours ago

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as women rule music’s top honours

Pop superstar Taylor Swift set another record on Sunday, winning the Grammy award for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time as women ...
8 hours ago

Musa Keys, Boity Thulo, Tholsi Pillay, Anele Mdoda at Grammy African nominee brunch

Mzansi was in full force at Saturday’s star-studded Grammy weekend second annual African nominee brunch at Spring Place, in Beverly Hills, ...
1 day ago
