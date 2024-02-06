Score great deals when you pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series smartphone

The Galaxy S24 Series officially hits the market on February 9, but you can secure your new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 by pre-ordering it now — and score some great deals in the process.

Pre-order any device from the Galaxy S24 Series through a participating mobile operator and you can add a Galaxy Tab S9 FE to your contract, starting from just R99 per month.

The brand is also offering great trade-in deals for those who'd like to swap their old Samsung device for a new AI-powered smartphone and save:

Pre-order a Galaxy S24 Series smartphone on contract and receive a tariff discount of up to R400 per month; or

Get up to R10,000 cash back when you pre-order any Galaxy S24 Series smartphone from a participating store or online channel as a one-off cash purchase.

In addition, as part of the special pre-order offer, you can opt for one year of Samsung Care+ at a reduced rate of R499. This care plan includes one screen replacement within a year from the date of purchase, providing you with peace of mind.

“We are delighted to bring the revolutionary Galaxy S24 Series to our customers and opening the pre-orders is the first step towards putting these innovative and forward-looking devices in their hands sooner rather than later. Secure your Galaxy S24 Series device today and enjoy the future of mobile technology,” says Hume.

Pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 online now.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.