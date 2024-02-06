Score great deals when you pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series smartphone
The futuristic Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 use AI to amplify nearly every user experience, redefining what’s possible on mobile devices
Samsung Electronics is paving the way into a new era with the launch of its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Series, powered by Galaxy AI.
The Galaxy S24 Series comprises a trio of futuristic smartphones — the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 — that use artificial intelligence (AI) to amplify nearly every user experience, from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximising creative freedom and setting a new standard for online searches.
“Galaxy AI is pushing the boundaries of technology,” says Justin Hume, vice-president of Mobile eXperience at Samsung SA. “Through the Galaxy S24 Series, we're redefining what’s possible on mobile devices, as we empower our customers with exciting new experiences and new ways to do the things they love.”
The Galaxy S24 Series officially hits the market on February 9, but you can secure your new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 by pre-ordering it now — and score some great deals in the process.
Pre-order any device from the Galaxy S24 Series through a participating mobile operator and you can add a Galaxy Tab S9 FE to your contract, starting from just R99 per month.
The brand is also offering great trade-in deals for those who'd like to swap their old Samsung device for a new AI-powered smartphone and save:
- Pre-order a Galaxy S24 Series smartphone on contract and receive a tariff discount of up to R400 per month; or
- Get up to R10,000 cash back when you pre-order any Galaxy S24 Series smartphone from a participating store or online channel as a one-off cash purchase.
In addition, as part of the special pre-order offer, you can opt for one year of Samsung Care+ at a reduced rate of R499. This care plan includes one screen replacement within a year from the date of purchase, providing you with peace of mind.
“We are delighted to bring the revolutionary Galaxy S24 Series to our customers and opening the pre-orders is the first step towards putting these innovative and forward-looking devices in their hands sooner rather than later. Secure your Galaxy S24 Series device today and enjoy the future of mobile technology,” says Hume.
Pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 online now.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.
Terms and conditions apply. • Promotional offers are valid until February 29 2024. • Both the cash back offer and the tariff discount offer are subject to trade-in against qualifying devices and qualifying criteria. Purchases made through unofficial resellers may not qualify for trade-in offers. • Activation of the Samsung Care Plus offer must occur within 30 days of purchase.