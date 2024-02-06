Lifestyle

Tyla’s brand soars ahead of debut album as Grammys 2024 ratings surge

Trevor Noah and Tyla shine for South Africa

06 February 2024 - 12:33 By Jen Su
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tyla with the Best African Music Performance award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on February 4 2024.
Tyla with the Best African Music Performance award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on February 4 2024.
Image: DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

The 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday saw a huge ratings surge in the main show broadcast, with peak ratings of nearly 17-million viewers on average, according to Nielsen data. Ratings were up 34% over last year across CBS, Paramount+ and digital platforms.

The excellent ratings were due in part to South African host Trevor Noah, who presented the Grammys for the fourth year in a row, and received excellent feedback for his presentation.

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jay-Z, Celine and a historic first-time performance of Fast Car by Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs were among the many appearances and performances which kept viewers engaged.

South Africa singer-songwriter Tyla made history many on levels. Not only was she the first South African to win the inaugural category of Best African Music Performance for her song Water, she also beat Nigerian heavyweight nominees Burna Boy, Davido, Asake and Ayra Starr.

The 22-year-old stunned in her bespoke Versace asymmetrical cutout one-shoulder pale green chiffon dress with sheer mesh panels of Swarovski crystals. Shoes were wraparound white crystal sandals by Rene Caovilla, along with a belly ring by Maria Tash and diamond earrings by Yessayan.

In the Grammys press room after her win, Tyla expressed excitement about her highly anticipated album.

“I'm so excited, oh my word. My debut album drops in March,” she said.

“I've never released a project [like this] before, I’ve been working on it for more than two years , so I'm super proud of it. I’ve been perfecting my sound, being African, Afrobeats, amapiano but with pop and RnB.

This is going to open so many more doors for us back home and introduce our music and our culture to so many more people, which we’ve been wanting
Tyla

“My album is literally an introduction of myself and my sound, and there's a lot of ‘bangers’ on there, like Water and even better ones. I'm looking forward to this year.”

When asked about her style of dance, the Johannesburg-born star replied: “Bacardi dancing, that's a dance style in South Africa, and a lot of people were getting it confused with twerking, but it's not the same. I wanted to do that dance style for Water because I was trying to promote my song.

“I was trying everything. I ended up learning how to do it and pouring water on my back one day on stage, and that video went viral. Ever since that day, everyone in the world is dancing to Water and my whole life literally changed.

“Everything that’s been happening and the incredible response has shocked me. I’ve always dreamt of this, I’ve had a feeling. I feel like God called me to do this, so that peace is in me. But that all of this is happening — Grammy nomination, Billboard Hot 100 — it keeps piling on. I’m so excited.”

When asked about her signature sound on the upcoming album, Tyla said: “Afrobeats has started booming all over the world, which I’m so happy about. It’s about time, and I feel like this is going to open so many more doors for us back home and introduce our music and our culture to so many more people, which we’ve been wanting. I thank the Recording Academy for giving me that platform.”

TimesLIVE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

EDITORIAL | Sport and art redefining SA greatness

It is time the country's sports and arts ministry realises the importance of this portfolio and encourage the youth to break barriers
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'I'm so proud of South Africa and our music' — Tyla on her journey to international success

'I'm proud and happy that I can be an example for other African girls and guys. South Africa, it's our time to shine."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘We are eternally proud’ — Mzansi celebs celebrate Tyla’s Grammy win

"Trevor Noah hosting the #GRAMMYs, Tyla winning a Grammy. Ya ne South Africa is the girl she thinks she is," Nandi Madida said.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘This is crazy’, says Tyla after winning her first Grammy

"This is crazy. I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Follow your heart': SA celebs on what they'd tell their younger selves

Our team asked some stars what they wish they’d known sooner.
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as women rule music’s top honours Lifestyle
  2. 'I'll start by thanking the crazy Africans who followed me': Trevor Noah wins ... Lifestyle
  3. Six luminescent luminaries you need to get to know in 2024 Lifestyle
  4. SNAPS | Trevor Noah makes history by winning Erasmus Prize worth R3m TshisaLIVE
  5. NEWSMAKER | 'If tourists feel welcome they will flock here' Business

Most read

  1. Tyla’s brand soars ahead of debut album as Grammys 2024 ratings surge Lifestyle
  2. Rapper Killer Mike taken away from Grammy Awards in handcuffs Lifestyle
  3. Score great deals when you pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series ... Lifestyle
  4. LookSee lights the way to dependable solar installations Lifestyle
  5. Prince William visits wife Kate after surgery, King Charles 'fine' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...