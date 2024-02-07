Why Huawei's MateBook D 16 and nova Y72 make an awesome duo
The latest additions to Huawei's family of Super Device-enabled gadgets are impressive on their own, and even better together
Following hot on the heels of the launch of the MateBook D 16 series of lightweight, feature-packed laptops, Huawei has debuted yet another impressive gadget: the nova Y72 smartphone.
Let's take a closer look at what makes each of these new additions to the Huawei family so awesome in their own right — and why they make an even better tech duo:
Boost your productivity with the MateBook D 16 series
Perfect for busy professionals and students who are always on the go, the laptops in the Huawei MateBook D 16 series feature sleek good looks and incorporate an array of user-centric features designed to help you work faster, smarter and better.
There are two models in the range:
- The i5 variant is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor with Intel UHD Graphics, optimised for efficient everyday productivity and smooth performance; and
- The i9 version is equipped with a more powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, offering enhanced performance for high-demand tasks and multitasking.
Weighing a mere 1.68kg or 1.72kg (depending on the size of their long-lasting batteries), both models have a compact, lightweight design that makes them convenient to carry as you move between meetings or lecture halls.
Generously sized screens are something else they have in common. Their 16″ FullView Displays are framed by ultra-thin bezels, giving them an impressive screen-to-body ratio of up to 90% — in other words, you get less frame and more screen space on which to work, browse the internet or stream shows.
Another shared feature worth bragging about is that both the i5 and i9 versions incorporate Huawei Metaline Antenna technology for improved network connectivity, even in weak signal conditions.
This Metaline Antenna is capable of establishing long-range Wi-Fi connections of up to 270m, and fully harnessing the high-speed benefits of Wi-Fi 6, so you'll no longer have to endure slow-loading video streams and choppy conference calls.
Say goodbye to low-battery fears with the Huawei nova Y72
The Huawei nova Y72 is a brilliant addition to the brand's line-up of affordable entry-level smartphones.
Equipped with a huge 6,000mAh battery, this stylish device has enough juice for you to enjoy 31 hours of video playback, making it the smartphone with the most extended battery life in its class.
Couple this with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge capabilities for fast-charging and AI Battery Saving technology and you can say goodbye to those low-battery fears forever.
Beyond its Super Battery System, the nova Y72 also impresses with its camera set-up, which includes a 50MP AI Dual Camera, and the size of its large 6.75″ screen.
While one of its most useful features has to be the X Button, which allows you to access your favourite apps quickly with a tap or two.
Smart, integrated tech: Huawei Super Devices are even better together
Super Device is a standard feature in recent Huawei products that provides a quick and easy way to pair them together: you can initiate a connection by simply dragging and dropping icons.
So, for instance, you can seamlessly connect your MateBook D 16 with your nova Y72 to effortlessly transfer files and photos between them.
Order your Huawei MateBook D 16 and nova Y72 today
Available via the Huawei online store, the MateBook D 16 13th Gen Intel Core i9 is priced at R24,999 and the MateBook D 16 12th Gen Intel Core i5 at R14,999.
Get your Huawei nova Y72 from the Huawei online store and operator channels for R4,999 as a one-off purchase, or on a postpaid plan starting from R329 a month over 24 months.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.
Prices are recommended retail prices.