Five tips for men to unleash their inner trendsetter

Style expert sheds light on how to up the style game

15 February 2024 - 13:50 By Staff Writer
Embrace your unique qualities to tap into trendsetting.
Image: Supplied

As summer shifts to autumn, it's a good time to start preparing your closet for a winter shake-up. This can also be a great time to lean into your style, especially as some pursue trendsetting looks that can help them feel unique, be it at work or play.

According to Playboy brand manager Zaweer Ebrahim, there is no need for a fashion PhD or an otherworldly sense of style, but rather embracing one's individuality. He shares some tips to kick-start your trendsetting adventure while turning heads effortlessly.

1. ACCESSORIES

The secret sauce in the fashion world: Snag a stylish hat, oversized sunglasses and throw on a bold statement piece. Think of it as adding extra toppings to your style sundae — the edgier, the better. Let your accessories speak loudly about your unique style.

2. CONFIDENCE

Strut your stuff as if you own the runway, whether it's the grocery aisle or a high-fashion event. Confidence and boldness become your greatest ally in this trendsetting journey and are contagious; soon everyone will want to catch the vibe you're spreading.

3. SCENT

Bring a scented swagger into your trendsetting ways. Choose a fragrance that mirrors your character — a bold musk or hints of a refreshing citrus such as Playboy VIP New York. Keep it classy by applying just enough to be noticed without overpowering the room. Your scented aura will have heads turning and leave an indelible mark.

4. BE BOLD

Don't hesitate to make daring choices and stand out from the crowd. Whether it's through striking patterns, unique silhouettes or bold accessories, dare to be different and let your individuality shine through. Boldness knows no bounds, so express yourself in ways that resonate with your personal style.

5. UNIQUENESS

Embrace what makes you unique. Flaunt those quirks, whether it's a spontaneous dance move, an offbeat accessory or a distinctive hairstyle. Your individuality is the spice that sets you apart and the world craves more of your authenticity.

