Proving its staying power, the oversized trend has no plans to leave the fashion world as multiple stars rocked up at the Baftas in their versions of the streetwear trend.
Best seen in athleisure and normcore fits, the boxy look uses oversized garments that can either create a visual dominance and command attention or give high-end garments a sense of style without compromising on comfort.
We see this with Bollywood superstar Amy Jackson. She rocked big shoulders that helped accentuate her shape, much like The Color Purple star and our best dressed, Fantasia. However, the trend was not a smash hit for every star in attendance with the likes of Colman Domingo, who often takes risks with his ensembles, coming off more misshapen.
Fantasia, Colman Domingo, Emma Stone: Best and worst dressed at the Baftas
See which stars soared on the red carpet and who fell off the fashion radar
BEST
FANTASIA BARRINO
If you're going to make a Bafta debut, this is certainly one way to steal the show. Every element of the outfit works, from the figure-hugging gown to the shawl wrapped around her shoulders and finished off as a train. For contrast, she opted for black heels and matching transparent opera gloves.
TAYLOR RUSSELL
Often taking to red carpets in Loewe's finest garments, Russell made no exception for this year's Baftas in a racy all-white ensemble. The ethereal gown features a backless turtleneck showing off her wasp waist with plumes accentuating her booty. As one of the many stars who enjoy turning up the heat at red carpet events, this is one of the strongest minimal approaches in her repertoire.
DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH
Walking away with the Best Supporting Actress gong, Randolph is certainly one to watch on and off screen in her custom Robert Wun couture gown. Diverting from the original all nude tone, Randolph creates a contrasted palette with a black skirt and opera gloves. The look gets an elevated and modern take on old Hollywood glamour with her 1950s-inspired beach blonde hairdo.
RED CARPET TREND
OVERSIZED
Also in the world of menswear, Bradley Cooper went for a double-breasted knee-length suit that would have worked with fitted trousers rather than the flared bottoms he chose instead, specially when his grooming features little effort.
The trend can be a great choice for showcasing strong prints, but in the case of The Woman King star Lashana Lynch, the round silhouette of her maroon and silver look with a vintage collar and bow makes it look best suited for a conservative old actress instead of a young creative star.
WORST
EMMA STONE
In something that attempts to capture the fashion of her lauded Poor Things character and multiple Disney princesses all at once, this is perhaps Stone's worst dress ever. With multiple visual elements, from an asymmetrical puffy shoulder to a ribbed hemline, this was a dress that required a lot more accessorising than she attempted.
FLORENCE PUGH
The lauded actress and her styling team have an expert understanding of what she needs to wear to best complement her boxy rectangular shape. Dresses that accentuate her shoulders and waist to create some shape. However, these looks can fall flat when there is no relationship between her edgy fashion choices and understated makeup.
The metallic corset dress hits all the right notes, creating a glamorous yet relaxed appeal to her look. She falls short with an overstyled sculptural coif that could have been better with a slicked-back hairdo with accents of icy or metallic colours with a matching lip.
BARRY KEOGHAN
Often leaning into utilitarian-inspired outfits, his latest ensemble lacks the usual pizazz of his red carpet moments. The lack of interesting prints and details on his Burberry two-piece suit creates a costumey navy ensemble that loses the glamour of the occasion.
